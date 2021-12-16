Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/uk-finance-minister-to-return-from-us-trip-ahead-of-schedule-report-says-1091578643.html
UK Finance Minister to Return From US Trip Ahead of Schedule, Report Says
UK Finance Minister to Return From US Trip Ahead of Schedule, Report Says
UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will cut short his US trip and return to Britain amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, a government official said.
2021-12-16T16:18+0000
2021-12-16T16:58+0000
uk
rishi sunak
us
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083589669_0:68:3073:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_21e999e86ecf29e99e848af592186b6e.jpg
UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will cut short his US trip and return to Britain amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, a government official said.Sunak will depart the US on Thursday, the official said, adding that the minister was scheduled to arrive back on Saturday. The minister will reportedly discuss a new package of support measures for businesses worst hit by the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus infection. This comes amid turbulent times for Boris Johnson's cabinet following a "rebellion" of dozens of Tory MPs over his handling of the coronavirus crisis. On Wednesday, more than a quarter of all Tory MPs opposed a key measure of Johnson's "Plan B" – the mandatory introduction of health passes. Still, the measure was passed by 369 to 126 votes. However, more than two dozen letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be submitted to Chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady over Christmas, The Telegraph reported on Thursday, citing sources among the Conservatives.The UK Department of Health and Social Care reported on Thursday a further 88,376 COVID-19 cases, breaking Wednesday's record for the highest number ever recorded since the pandemic began by almost 10,000. Another 146 deaths were also confirmed within 28 days of a positive test, according to the official data.The new record comes amid a surge in infections caused by the more transmissible Omicron variant of the new coronavirus, which according to scientists is doubling its number every two or three days and will soon become dominant in the country.The latest figures have taken the total number of COVID-19 infections in the UK to 11 million, while the death toll now stands at 147,937 since the pandemic began.
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/as-embattled-boris-johnson-may-face-no-confidence-vote-how-is-it-triggered-and-what-does-it-entail-1091569668.html
Sounds like the male prostitute he hired stood him up... :-D
0
so Russian media think this is a big urgent story? Still planning to invade Ukraine?
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083589669_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_501d06d30248cf6e8d9995466822e5d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, rishi sunak, us, coronavirus

UK Finance Minister to Return From US Trip Ahead of Schedule, Report Says

16:18 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 16.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / TOBY MELVILLEBritain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) at a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London on September 1, 2020.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) at a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London on September 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / TOBY MELVILLE
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
This comes as the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported on Thursday over 88,000 COVID-19 cases, breaking Wednesday's record for the highest number ever recorded since the start of the pandemic.
UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will cut short his US trip and return to Britain amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, a government official said.
Sunak will depart the US on Thursday, the official said, adding that the minister was scheduled to arrive back on Saturday.
The minister will reportedly discuss a new package of support measures for businesses worst hit by the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus infection.
This comes amid turbulent times for Boris Johnson's cabinet following a "rebellion" of dozens of Tory MPs over his handling of the coronavirus crisis. On Wednesday, more than a quarter of all Tory MPs opposed a key measure of Johnson's "Plan B" – the mandatory introduction of health passes. Still, the measure was passed by 369 to 126 votes.
However, more than two dozen letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be submitted to Chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady over Christmas, The Telegraph reported on Thursday, citing sources among the Conservatives.
A man holds a sign as he protests against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Westminster, London, Britain, December 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
As Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?
10:50 GMT
The UK Department of Health and Social Care reported on Thursday a further 88,376 COVID-19 cases, breaking Wednesday's record for the highest number ever recorded since the pandemic began by almost 10,000. Another 146 deaths were also confirmed within 28 days of a positive test, according to the official data.

The new record comes amid a surge in infections caused by the more transmissible Omicron variant of the new coronavirus, which according to scientists is doubling its number every two or three days and will soon become dominant in the country.

The latest figures have taken the total number of COVID-19 infections in the UK to 11 million, while the death toll now stands at 147,937 since the pandemic began.
102000
Discuss
Popular comments
Sounds like the male prostitute he hired stood him up... :-D
vtvot tak
16 December, 19:28 GMT
000000
so Russian media think this is a big urgent story? Still planning to invade Ukraine?
TKTania Kooky
16 December, 19:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:03 GMTECB Lowers Eurozone’s 2022 GDP Projection to 4.2%, Doubles Inflation Forecast
17:01 GMTRoyal Air Force Fighter Jet Shoots Down Drone in Syria
16:52 GMTSheena Bora Case: Jailed Mother of Killed Indian Woman Claims Her Daughter is 'Alive in Kashmir'
16:41 GMTOne Dead as Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Winds to Great Plains and Midwest
16:18 GMTUK Finance Minister to Return From US Trip Ahead of Schedule, Report Says
16:05 GMTMelania Trump Back in Public Eye With Digital Tokens of Artwork to Help Foster Children
15:51 GMTHarry Kane Could Move to Spain, Reports Suggest Real Madrid is Preferred Destination
15:46 GMTSwitzerland Reportedly Fines Citizen for Spying on German Official
15:44 GMT'US is Utterly Dishonest': Why Tehran Won't Accept Partial Removal of Sanctions by Washington
15:40 GMT'Soft as a Pillow': Epstein Told Inmates in Prison How to Predict Women's 'Movements' – Media
15:30 GMTSpain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma
15:26 GMT'Treasure Trove' That May Help 'Date Events' in Martian Crater Found by NASA's Perseverance Mission
15:02 GMTStudy Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses
15:00 GMTGermany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022
14:58 GMTUS, 3 Other Nations Hail Reinstatement of Sudan Prime Minister as Step Toward Democracy
14:17 GMTEU Agrees With Moderna on Accelerating Vaccine Deliveries to Jumpstart Booster Programs
14:11 GMTFrench Regulator Orders Clearview to Stop Harvesting Private Data Online
14:07 GMTIndia Navy Needs Third Aircraft Carrier to Effectively Take on Adversaries, Parliamentary Panel Says
14:06 GMTWhy FIFA and Agents of Superstar Footballers are on a Warpath?
13:58 GMTUS Slaps Sanctions on China-based Entities Accused of Working on 'Brain-control Weaponry'