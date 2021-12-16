https://sputniknews.com/20211216/german-regulator-reportedly-says-decision-on-nord-stream-2-not-expected-in-first-half-of-2022-1091570181.html

German Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022

The German energy regulator has said that the decision on the Nord Stream 2 certification will not be made in the first half of 2022, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

According to Bloomberg, the regulator said that there will be "no decision" on the certification in the first six months of the next year.The regulator reportedly added that it did not receive the documents necessary to continue the certification process for the pipeline. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished earlier this year and is ready to start pumping gas to Germany – from where it can be carried further west and south. However, the project first requires certification from German and European regulators.A joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall, the Nord Stream 2 is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The project had been opposed by the United States from the very start, with Washington citing concerns over Russia's alleged plans to use the pipeline as leverage in relations with Europe, an allegation Moscow has repeatedly denied. At the same time, the US has been trying to promote its liquified natural gas to Europe. After a series of sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2, Washington reached an agreement with Berlin in July to greenlight the completion of the pipeline, without the threat of new US sanctions.

