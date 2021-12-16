Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/german-regulator-reportedly-says-decision-on-nord-stream-2-not-expected-in-first-half-of-2022-1091570181.html
German Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
German Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
The German energy regulator has said that the decision on the Nord Stream 2 certification will not be made in the first half of 2022, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
2021-12-16T10:56+0000
2021-12-16T10:58+0000
germany
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091456847_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_02ea43648c1cff3e3225dac83f3d37f3.jpg
According to Bloomberg, the regulator said that there will be "no decision" on the certification in the first six months of the next year.The regulator reportedly added that it did not receive the documents necessary to continue the certification process for the pipeline. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished earlier this year and is ready to start pumping gas to Germany – from where it can be carried further west and south. However, the project first requires certification from German and European regulators.A joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall, the Nord Stream 2 is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The project had been opposed by the United States from the very start, with Washington citing concerns over Russia's alleged plans to use the pipeline as leverage in relations with Europe, an allegation Moscow has repeatedly denied. At the same time, the US has been trying to promote its liquified natural gas to Europe. After a series of sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2, Washington reached an agreement with Berlin in July to greenlight the completion of the pipeline, without the threat of new US sanctions.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091456847_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc64086198e34b9e487bef94dcb017e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, nord stream 2

German Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022

10:56 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 16.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Leltschuk / Go to the photo bankPiping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Leltschuk
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German energy regulator has said that the decision on the Nord Stream 2 certification will not be made in the first half of 2022, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
According to Bloomberg, the regulator said that there will be "no decision" on the certification in the first six months of the next year.
The regulator reportedly added that it did not receive the documents necessary to continue the certification process for the pipeline.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished earlier this year and is ready to start pumping gas to Germany – from where it can be carried further west and south. However, the project first requires certification from German and European regulators.
A joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall, the Nord Stream 2 is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The project had been opposed by the United States from the very start, with Washington citing concerns over Russia's alleged plans to use the pipeline as leverage in relations with Europe, an allegation Moscow has repeatedly denied. At the same time, the US has been trying to promote its liquified natural gas to Europe.
After a series of sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2, Washington reached an agreement with Berlin in July to greenlight the completion of the pipeline, without the threat of new US sanctions.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:56 GMTGerman Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
10:55 GMTDon't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
10:50 GMTAs Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?
10:44 GMTBen Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
10:37 GMTPhilippine Authorities Start Evacuation as Typhoon Rai Approaches, Official Says
10:27 GMTIndia: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video
10:19 GMTRussian Investment in US Treasuries Plummets to New Low
10:01 GMTUS Navy Says 5 Iranian Drug Smugglers Saved From Sinking Vessel in Gulf of Oman
09:59 GMTRussia Not Involved in Khangoshvili’s Murder, Believes Sokolov Innocent, Foreign Ministry Says
09:58 GMTMaxwell's Defence Promise 'Shocking' Revelations at Resuming Trial of Epstein's Alleged 'Pimp'
09:50 GMTIndian Cabinet Reportedly Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age for Women From 18 to 21
09:30 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Zelensky Hold Joint Press Conference
09:17 GMTYouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch
09:16 GMTReddit Files Official Paperwork for Proposed IPO
08:48 GMTAustralian Police Detain 2 Eco-Activists, Charge 1 After Targeting Coal Train, Reports Say
08:43 GMTMoscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future
07:50 GMTLib Dems Vying for Conservative Stronghold North Shropshire in 'Coin Toss' By-Election
07:43 GMTFour Children Dead, Five Injured After Winds Lift Bouncy Castle Into Air in Australia
07:42 GMTSecurity Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
07:32 GMTTurkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Liras to Dollar