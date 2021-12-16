https://sputniknews.com/20211216/biden-signs-bill-to-increase-debt-limit-by-25trln-into-law-1091579386.html

Biden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trln Into Law

President Joe Biden signed into law a measure to increase the US debt limit by $2.5 trillion in order to prevent a default until at least 2023, the White House said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the President signed into law: S.J. Res. 33, which provides for the authority to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion," the White House said in a press release.The measure increases the debt ceiling enough to keep the government functioning until after the 2022 midterm elections. The US federal debt will reach $31.4 trillion under the new legislation.

