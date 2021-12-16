Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/bank-employees-in-india-begin-two-day-nationwide-strike-against-privatisation-bid--video-1091568572.html
Bank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video
Bank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video
Earlier this year, during the Budget Session of Parliament, the government announced that it intended to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs). However, the... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T11:41+0000
2021-12-16T11:41+0000
india
protest
banks
banks
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091570691_16:0:1419:789_1920x0_80_0_0_60e4d3e28cbfe32a76dff82f2009e9bf.jpg
Around 90,000 bank employees of various state-run banks kicked off a two-day nationwide strike in India on Thursday to oppose the government's efforts to privatise two banks.The strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of India's bank unions.Videos shared by various social media users from different parts of India show employees demonstrating outside the closed banks, holding placards, and raising slogans against the government's decision to privatise the banks.At the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government announced it had prepared a draft law on privatisation. The bill aims to amend banking companies acquisition and transfer laws of 1970 and 1980 and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to achieve privatisation.Speaking with Sputnik, UFBU Spokesperson Devidas Tuljapurkar said they had a meeting with the representatives of Indian Banks' Association and the Finance Ministry officials on the issue.According to Tuljapurkar, the government's decision to privatise PSBs will hurt banks working in rural India, and many branches of the bank may close down.Opposition parties, including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Trinamool Congress have extended support to the nationwide strike.Earlier in March, bank unions also called a similar two-day strike for the same reason.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091570691_191:0:1243:789_1920x0_80_0_0_896f45f7b71f8c3fbeb262130bc22f53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, protest, banks, banks, india

Bank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video

11:41 GMT 16.12.2021
© Photo : BANK EMPLOYEES NEWS/twitterBanking employees protest
Banking employees protest - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© Photo : BANK EMPLOYEES NEWS/twitter
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Earlier this year, during the Budget Session of Parliament, the government announced that it intended to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs). However, the bank employees and management are not happy about this.
Around 90,000 bank employees of various state-run banks kicked off a two-day nationwide strike in India on Thursday to oppose the government's efforts to privatise two banks.
The strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of India's bank unions.
Videos shared by various social media users from different parts of India show employees demonstrating outside the closed banks, holding placards, and raising slogans against the government's decision to privatise the banks.
At the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government announced it had prepared a draft law on privatisation. The bill aims to amend banking companies acquisition and transfer laws of 1970 and 1980 and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to achieve privatisation.
Speaking with Sputnik, UFBU Spokesperson Devidas Tuljapurkar said they had a meeting with the representatives of Indian Banks' Association and the Finance Ministry officials on the issue.
"We just want assurance from the government that the Bank Privatisation Bill (Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2021) would not be tabled during the ongoing Winter Session," Tuljapurkar said,
According to Tuljapurkar, the government's decision to privatise PSBs will hurt banks working in rural India, and many branches of the bank may close down.
Opposition parties, including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Trinamool Congress have extended support to the nationwide strike.
Earlier in March, bank unions also called a similar two-day strike for the same reason.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:30 GMTGermany’s Gas Reserves Plummet to Record Low as Nord Stream 2 Left on Ice
12:11 GMT‘World's Richest Freeloader': Elizabeth Warren Claps Back at Elon Musk For 'Senator Karen' Tweet
11:56 GMTJapan's Miss Universe Contestant Blasted Online for Wearing 'Deadly Costume' With 'Imperial Crest'
11:48 GMTEnglish Channel Migrants Held in Poor Conditions at UK Detention Centers, Reports Say
11:41 GMTBank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video
11:26 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Cancels Pre-Christmas Lunch With Family
11:07 GMTIllegal US Garrison in Southern Syria Reportedly Attacked by Drones
10:56 GMTGerman Regulator Reportedly Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022
10:55 GMTDon't 'Interfere in Our Hindutva Movement', BJP MP Warns Prospective US Ambassador to India
10:50 GMTAs Embattled Boris Johnson May Face No Confidence Vote, How is it Triggered and What Does it Entail?
10:44 GMTBen Affleck Says Claims That He Blamed Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner for Alcoholism 'Taken Out of Context'
10:37 GMTPhilippine Authorities Start Evacuation as Typhoon Rai Approaches, Official Says
10:27 GMTIndia: Congress Demands Resignation of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence – Video
10:19 GMTRussian Investment in US Treasuries Plummets to New Low
10:01 GMTUS Navy Says 5 Iranian Drug Smugglers Saved From Sinking Vessel in Gulf of Oman
09:59 GMTRussia Not Involved in Khangoshvili’s Murder, Believes Sokolov Innocent, Foreign Ministry Says
09:58 GMTMaxwell's Defence Promise 'Shocking' Revelations at Resuming Trial of Epstein's Alleged 'Pimp'
09:50 GMTIndian Cabinet Reportedly Backs Raising Legal Marriage Age for Women From 18 to 21
09:30 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Zelensky Hold Joint Press Conference
09:17 GMTYouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch