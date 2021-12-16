https://sputniknews.com/20211216/bank-employees-in-india-begin-two-day-nationwide-strike-against-privatisation-bid--video-1091568572.html

Bank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video

Bank Employees in India Begin Two-Day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Bid — Video

Earlier this year, during the Budget Session of Parliament, the government announced that it intended to privatise two public sector banks (PSBs). However, the... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

Around 90,000 bank employees of various state-run banks kicked off a two-day nationwide strike in India on Thursday to oppose the government's efforts to privatise two banks.The strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of India's bank unions.Videos shared by various social media users from different parts of India show employees demonstrating outside the closed banks, holding placards, and raising slogans against the government's decision to privatise the banks.At the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government announced it had prepared a draft law on privatisation. The bill aims to amend banking companies acquisition and transfer laws of 1970 and 1980 and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to achieve privatisation.Speaking with Sputnik, UFBU Spokesperson Devidas Tuljapurkar said they had a meeting with the representatives of Indian Banks' Association and the Finance Ministry officials on the issue.According to Tuljapurkar, the government's decision to privatise PSBs will hurt banks working in rural India, and many branches of the bank may close down.Opposition parties, including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Trinamool Congress have extended support to the nationwide strike.Earlier in March, bank unions also called a similar two-day strike for the same reason.

