https://sputniknews.com/20211215/india-takes-on-us-payment-groups-as-modi-announces-financial-incentives-to-promote-rival-rupaycard-1091547689.html

India Takes On US Payment Groups as Modi Announces Financial Incentives to Promote Rival RuPayCard

India Takes On US Payment Groups as Modi Announces Financial Incentives to Promote Rival RuPayCard

Disconcerted by falling business in key markets, Visa Inc has complained to the US government that India's "informal and formal" promotion of domestic payment... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-15T15:02+0000

2021-12-15T15:02+0000

2021-12-16T04:28+0000

finance ministry

ustr

narendra modi

nirmala sitharaman

mastercard

visa

digital payments

us trade representative (ustr)

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104106/64/1041066426_0:12:1590:906_1920x0_80_0_0_88b31adf786c8b0e2886ddb90c0c6db9.jpg

The Indian government has announced financial incentives of $171 million for its domestic payment systems on Wednesday to expand the use of RuPay Debit card and BHIM UPI (Unified Payment Interface) across the county.Under the planned scheme, the government will reimburse transaction charges levied on digital payments made by customers to the merchant as part of the merchant discount rate (MDR).Merchants have to pay an MDR of between 0.4 and 0.9 percent of the total payment from the Mastercard or Visa debit card customers.Under this scheme, the government has aimed to include 190 million marginalised people who are outside the formal banking and financial system.The decision has come just as Visa Inc complained to the US government about the lack of a "level playing field" in India during a 9 August meeting between US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and company executives, including chief executive Alfred Kelly. Reuters reported similar concerns by Mastercard Inc in private conversations with the USTR.Visa's rival, Mastercard Inc, accused Prime Minister Modi of using nationalism to promote RuPay. The RuPay Card is used at Point of Sale (PoS) and for e-commerce.In its latest annual report, Visa Inc mentioned the government-imposed obligations and/or restrictions on international payment systems as one of the risk factors that may prevent it from competing against providers in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam. The annual report also said that some of these countries, including India, have "taken action to promote domestic payments systems".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

finance ministry, ustr, narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman, mastercard, visa, digital payments, us trade representative (ustr), india