Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/india-takes-on-us-payment-groups-as-modi-announces-financial-incentives-to-promote-rival-rupaycard-1091547689.html
India Takes On US Payment Groups as Modi Announces Financial Incentives to Promote Rival RuPayCard
India Takes On US Payment Groups as Modi Announces Financial Incentives to Promote Rival RuPayCard
Disconcerted by falling business in key markets, Visa Inc has complained to the US government that India's "informal and formal" promotion of domestic payment... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T15:02+0000
2021-12-16T04:28+0000
finance ministry
ustr
narendra modi
nirmala sitharaman
mastercard
visa
digital payments
us trade representative (ustr)
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104106/64/1041066426_0:12:1590:906_1920x0_80_0_0_88b31adf786c8b0e2886ddb90c0c6db9.jpg
The Indian government has announced financial incentives of $171 million for its domestic payment systems on Wednesday to expand the use of RuPay Debit card and BHIM UPI (Unified Payment Interface) across the county.Under the planned scheme, the government will reimburse transaction charges levied on digital payments made by customers to the merchant as part of the merchant discount rate (MDR).Merchants have to pay an MDR of between 0.4 and 0.9 percent of the total payment from the Mastercard or Visa debit card customers.Under this scheme, the government has aimed to include 190 million marginalised people who are outside the formal banking and financial system.The decision has come just as Visa Inc complained to the US government about the lack of a "level playing field" in India during a 9 August meeting between US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and company executives, including chief executive Alfred Kelly. Reuters reported similar concerns by Mastercard Inc in private conversations with the USTR.Visa's rival, Mastercard Inc, accused Prime Minister Modi of using nationalism to promote RuPay. The RuPay Card is used at Point of Sale (PoS) and for e-commerce.In its latest annual report, Visa Inc mentioned the government-imposed obligations and/or restrictions on international payment systems as one of the risk factors that may prevent it from competing against providers in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam. The annual report also said that some of these countries, including India, have "taken action to promote domestic payments systems".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104106/64/1041066426_0:0:1344:1008_1920x0_80_0_0_925ac83d23e671b0717659f7657626d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finance ministry, ustr, narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman, mastercard, visa, digital payments, us trade representative (ustr), india

India Takes On US Payment Groups as Modi Announces Financial Incentives to Promote Rival RuPayCard

15:02 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 16.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan, FileMasterCard and Visa credit cards
MasterCard and Visa credit cards - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan, File
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Disconcerted by falling business in key markets, Visa Inc has complained to the US government that India's "informal and formal" promotion of domestic payment systems is hurting their business prospects. Data released by the Reserve Bank of India suggests that RuPay's market share reached 63 percent of India's total card market.
The Indian government has announced financial incentives of $171 million for its domestic payment systems on Wednesday to expand the use of RuPay Debit card and BHIM UPI (Unified Payment Interface) across the county.
Under the planned scheme, the government will reimburse transaction charges levied on digital payments made by customers to the merchant as part of the merchant discount rate (MDR).
Merchants have to pay an MDR of between 0.4 and 0.9 percent of the total payment from the Mastercard or Visa debit card customers.
"This scheme will facilitate acquiring banks in building a robust digital payment ecosystem and promoting RuPay Debit card and BHIM-UPI digital transactions across all sectors and segments of the population and further deepening of digital payments in the country," the statement issued by the government read.
Under this scheme, the government has aimed to include 190 million marginalised people who are outside the formal banking and financial system.
The decision has come just as Visa Inc complained to the US government about the lack of a "level playing field" in India during a 9 August meeting between US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and company executives, including chief executive Alfred Kelly. Reuters reported similar concerns by Mastercard Inc in private conversations with the USTR.

"Visa remains concerned about India's informal and formal policies that appear to favour the business of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) - the non-profit organisation that runs RuPay - over other domestic and foreign electronic payments companies," said a USTR memo prepared for Tai ahead of her India visit.

Visa's rival, Mastercard Inc, accused Prime Minister Modi of using nationalism to promote RuPay. The RuPay Card is used at Point of Sale (PoS) and for e-commerce.
In its latest annual report, Visa Inc mentioned the government-imposed obligations and/or restrictions on international payment systems as one of the risk factors that may prevent it from competing against providers in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The annual report also said that some of these countries, including India, have "taken action to promote domestic payments systems".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:41 GMTEU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says
04:29 GMTPentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
04:25 GMTRT German Shows European Audiences News From Different Perspective, Russian Lawmaker Says
04:19 GMTRT Launches Broadcast Channel in Germany
04:10 GMT'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
03:40 GMTMusic Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic
03:31 GMTUS Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance
02:39 GMTUS Backs Turkish-Armenian Steps to Normalize Ties, Raises Concerns Over Karabakh Tensions
02:12 GMTReport Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products
01:48 GMTVideo: Florida Airbase Evacuated After Explosive Device Reportedly 'Became Loose'
01:40 GMTBiden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House
00:29 GMTUS Investigated Possible Role of Soviet Union in John Kennedy's Assassination - Archives
YesterdayNWS Issues Multi-State Tornado Warnings for US Midwest as Twisters Touch Down in Nebraska, Iowa
YesterdayIAEA Chief Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Needs ‘Adjustments’ in 2022 for ‘A Very Different Iran’
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media
YesterdayNew Findings From VLTI Support Albert Einstein's General Theory of Relativity
YesterdayVideos: Armed Gunmen Reportedly Surround Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibeh's Office in Tripoli
YesterdayEric Trump: My Family Was Not 'Smart Enough to Collude With Russia'
YesterdayBiden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After Deadly String of Tornadoes - White House
YesterdayGlobal Debt Rises to Record $226 Trillion in 2020 Due to Pandemic Measures - IMF