Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
gabriel walmper
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:29 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 15.12.2021)
Last month, India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought help from authorities in the US to retrieve deleted emails and social media posts of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on 14 June 2020 at his Mumbai apartment. While his death was ruled a suicide, many speculate that it could have been a murder conspiracy.
The fight for justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput
is set to take centre-stage once again as his sister Priyanka Singh is expected to take part in a candle march on Wednesday evening in a popular protesting area in New Delhi -- Jantar Mantar.
Priyanka took to social media and called on her followers to join the peaceful candle march and confessed that losing her brother and later her mother is hard to take even now.
Sushant was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June 2020.
The actor's family has alleged that there was foul play in the untimely death of the 34-year star of films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Chhichhore'.
His death triggered a huge outpouring of grief on social media, with his fans claiming that Sushant didn't commit suicide, but was murdered.
Three top federal agencies of India -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- have probed the case from different angles.
Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with other accused, were arrested in a drugs case in relation to the actor's death, but were later released on bail due to lack of evidence against them.
Last month, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court allowed Chakraborty’s bank account to defreeze and also released her gadgets that were seized in the investigation into the late actor’s death case.