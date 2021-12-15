https://sputniknews.com/20211215/sushant-singh-rajputs-sister-to-hold-candle-march-in-delhis-jantar-mantar-1091534378.html

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

2021-12-15T09:29+0000

2021-12-15T09:29+0000

2021-12-15T09:31+0000

suicide

march

celebrity

bollywood

conspiracy

actor

celebrity scandal

controversy

bollywood

dead celebrity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/90/1079609095_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3fe2d99efa86ddf160d948e2464fdb42.jpg

The fight for justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is set to take centre-stage once again as his sister Priyanka Singh is expected to take part in a candle march on Wednesday evening in a popular protesting area in New Delhi -- Jantar Mantar.Priyanka took to social media and called on her followers to join the peaceful candle march and confessed that losing her brother and later her mother is hard to take even now.Sushant was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June 2020.The actor's family has alleged that there was foul play in the untimely death of the 34-year star of films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Chhichhore'. His death triggered a huge outpouring of grief on social media, with his fans claiming that Sushant didn't commit suicide, but was murdered. Three top federal agencies of India -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- have probed the case from different angles.Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with other accused, were arrested in a drugs case in relation to the actor's death, but were later released on bail due to lack of evidence against them. Last month, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court allowed Chakraborty’s bank account to defreeze and also released her gadgets that were seized in the investigation into the late actor’s death case.

gabriel walmper Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

suicide, march, celebrity, bollywood, conspiracy, actor, celebrity scandal, controversy, bollywood, dead celebrity, celebrity gossip, india