Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/sushant-singh-rajputs-sister-to-hold-candle-march-in-delhis-jantar-mantar-1091534378.html
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
2021-12-15T09:29+0000
2021-12-15T09:31+0000
suicide
march
celebrity
bollywood
conspiracy
actor
celebrity scandal
controversy
bollywood
dead celebrity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/90/1079609095_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3fe2d99efa86ddf160d948e2464fdb42.jpg
The fight for justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is set to take centre-stage once again as his sister Priyanka Singh is expected to take part in a candle march on Wednesday evening in a popular protesting area in New Delhi -- Jantar Mantar.Priyanka took to social media and called on her followers to join the peaceful candle march and confessed that losing her brother and later her mother is hard to take even now.Sushant was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June 2020.The actor's family has alleged that there was foul play in the untimely death of the 34-year star of films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Chhichhore'. His death triggered a huge outpouring of grief on social media, with his fans claiming that Sushant didn't commit suicide, but was murdered. Three top federal agencies of India -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- have probed the case from different angles.Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with other accused, were arrested in a drugs case in relation to the actor's death, but were later released on bail due to lack of evidence against them. Last month, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court allowed Chakraborty’s bank account to defreeze and also released her gadgets that were seized in the investigation into the late actor’s death case.
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/90/1079609095_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed4d9bdaa32b8f449c1b3b344cbe466b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
suicide, march, celebrity, bollywood, conspiracy, actor, celebrity scandal, controversy, bollywood, dead celebrity, celebrity gossip, india

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

09:29 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 15.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Ajit SolankiBollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie "Raabta" in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The film is schedule to be released on June 9.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Raabta in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The film is schedule to be released on June 9. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought help from authorities in the US to retrieve deleted emails and social media posts of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on 14 June 2020 at his Mumbai apartment. While his death was ruled a suicide, many speculate that it could have been a murder conspiracy.
The fight for justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is set to take centre-stage once again as his sister Priyanka Singh is expected to take part in a candle march on Wednesday evening in a popular protesting area in New Delhi -- Jantar Mantar.
Priyanka took to social media and called on her followers to join the peaceful candle march and confessed that losing her brother and later her mother is hard to take even now.
Sushant was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June 2020.
The actor's family has alleged that there was foul play in the untimely death of the 34-year star of films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Chhichhore'.
His death triggered a huge outpouring of grief on social media, with his fans claiming that Sushant didn't commit suicide, but was murdered.
Three top federal agencies of India -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- have probed the case from different angles.
Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with other accused, were arrested in a drugs case in relation to the actor's death, but were later released on bail due to lack of evidence against them.
Last month, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court allowed Chakraborty’s bank account to defreeze and also released her gadgets that were seized in the investigation into the late actor’s death case.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
gwgabriel walmper
15 December, 12:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMTUK Inflation Hits 10-Year High as Prices Soar
10:12 GMTGermany Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia, Chancellor Scholz Says
09:54 GMTUS Still Ready to Sell F-35s to UAE, Blinken Says After Abu Dhabi Suspends $23 Bln Defence Deal
09:48 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Trumps Lionel Messi, Wins Race to Become World's Most Admired Athlete
09:36 GMTTwitter on Fire After Elon Musk Calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in Spat Over Taxes
09:33 GMTNew 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists
09:29 GMTSushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Hold Candle March in Delhi's Jantar Mantar
09:22 GMTSouth African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
09:21 GMTBrussels Threatens to Suspend Security Cooperation With UK Over Its Drive to Reform Human Rights Act
08:52 GMT5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
08:20 GMTSole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries
08:18 GMT#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
08:06 GMTGerman Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head
07:32 GMTNASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun
07:28 GMTTen Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
07:02 GMTBeijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics