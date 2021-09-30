https://sputniknews.com/20210930/sushant-singh-rajput-death-late-actors-absconding-friend-kunal-jani-arrested-in-drug-probe-1089550471.html

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Late Actor's Absconding Friend Kunal Jani Arrested in Drug Probe

Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been looking into a possible Bollywood drug... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

In a new twist to the alleged Bollywood drug syndicate case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested a hotelier, Kunal Jani, who had absconded.According to reports, Jani was friends with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and allegedly was his drugs supplier in Bollywood. Last year, the anti-narcotics team - which has been investigating the drugs angle in Rajput's death case - suspected Jani's involvement right from the beginning and questioned him for six hours. However, because of a lack of proper evidence and having failed to prove any connection with any kind of drug procurement, Jani was set free.It was only after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials retrieved deleted WhatsApp data about Sushant's girlfriend, the actress Rhea Chakraborty, that they discovered that she and Jani were constantly discussing drugs. Although Jani absconded, after the NCB collected enough evidence about Jani's role in consuming, procuring and trafficking drugs, they arrested Chakraborty and her brother Showik, among others, in August 2020 for allegedly supplying drugs to Rajput and being linked to the drug syndicate in Bollywood. After 28 days in jail, the actress was granted bail in October last year.Fans of Rajput took to social media, posting pictures of Jani with several big Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Ekta Kapoor and many others and stressing that several other Bollywood stars were believed to be linked to the Bollywood drug case. On 14 June 2020, the entire Hindi entertainment industry and fans worldwide were stunned to learn of the death of one of Bollywood's biggest talents, Sushant Singh Rajput, at the age of 34, shook . He was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Mumbai. His death prompted a huge outpouring of grief on social media by family and friends who claim that Sushant didn't commit suicide but was murdered. Three top federal agencies in India, including the nation's highest anti-drug unit, are investigating the case from different angles.

