South African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
South African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole
A court in South Africa has ordered the country's former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison, ruling that the medical parole he was granted earlier this year, was "unlawful".
2021-12-15T09:22+0000
2021-12-15T10:19+0000
south africa
jacob zuma
South Africa's High Court has ordered the country's former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison, ruling that the medical parole he was granted earlier this year, was "unlawful". In addition, the 79-year-old ex-president's three-month absence from prison won't be counted towards his 15-month sentence.Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court after he failed to show up for trial over alleged acts of corruption committed during his administration. He surrendered himself in July 2020, but the unprecedented sentencing of the former president provoked protests in the country.The ex-president was released on medical parole on 5 September. However, the medical condition that served as grounds for his release remained undisclosed.Zuma, who served as president between 2009 and 2018, faced numerous legal challenges before, during, and after his presidency. While the key racketeering and corruption cases against him were dropped in 2009 after his election, they were reinstated in 2018 once he left office.He is currently facing 16 counts, which include corruption, racketeering, fraud, and money laundering charges. He pleaded not guilty during a trial in May 2021. In addition, the so-called Zondo Commission, established to probe the allegations of corruption and fraud in the South African government, is also carrying out an investigation into his presidency and called Zuma to testify. He, however, failed to do so, prompting his current 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
south africa
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
africa, south africa, jacob zuma

South African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole

09:22 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 15.12.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLFormer South African President Jacob Zuma sits in the dock after recess in his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021
Former South African President Jacob Zuma sits in the dock after recess in his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The former president was released on 5 September over an undisclosed medical condition. He was originally jailed in connection with a corruption inquiry.
South Africa's High Court has ordered the country's former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison, ruling that the medical parole he was granted earlier this year, was "unlawful". In addition, the 79-year-old ex-president's three-month absence from prison won't be counted towards his 15-month sentence.
Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court after he failed to show up for trial over alleged acts of corruption committed during his administration. He surrendered himself in July 2020, but the unprecedented sentencing of the former president provoked protests in the country.
The ex-president was released on medical parole on 5 September. However, the medical condition that served as grounds for his release remained undisclosed.
FILE PHOTO: Former South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters after appearing in the High Court where he faces charges that include fraud, corruption and racketeering, in Pietermaritzburg
'Stalingrad Season 27': South African Prosecutor Denounces Zuma's Attempt to Delay Trial Yet Again
19 July, 20:40 GMT
19 July, 20:40 GMT
Zuma, who served as president between 2009 and 2018, faced numerous legal challenges before, during, and after his presidency. While the key racketeering and corruption cases against him were dropped in 2009 after his election, they were reinstated in 2018 once he left office.
He is currently facing 16 counts, which include corruption, racketeering, fraud, and money laundering charges. He pleaded not guilty during a trial in May 2021. In addition, the so-called Zondo Commission, established to probe the allegations of corruption and fraud in the South African government, is also carrying out an investigation into his presidency and called Zuma to testify. He, however, failed to do so, prompting his current 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
