https://sputniknews.com/20211215/south-african-court-orders-ex-president-zuma-to-return-to-prison-after-revoking-his-medical-parole-1091537538.html

South African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole

South African Court Orders Ex-President Zuma to Return to Prison After Revoking His Medical Parole

A court in South Africa has ordered the country's former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison, ruling that the medical parole he was granted earlier this year, was "unlawful".

2021-12-15T09:22+0000

2021-12-15T09:22+0000

2021-12-15T10:19+0000

africa

south africa

jacob zuma

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083264659_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a617ff6691dd944e7248515a0e90799.jpg

South Africa's High Court has ordered the country's former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison, ruling that the medical parole he was granted earlier this year, was "unlawful". In addition, the 79-year-old ex-president's three-month absence from prison won't be counted towards his 15-month sentence.Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court after he failed to show up for trial over alleged acts of corruption committed during his administration. He surrendered himself in July 2020, but the unprecedented sentencing of the former president provoked protests in the country.The ex-president was released on medical parole on 5 September. However, the medical condition that served as grounds for his release remained undisclosed.Zuma, who served as president between 2009 and 2018, faced numerous legal challenges before, during, and after his presidency. While the key racketeering and corruption cases against him were dropped in 2009 after his election, they were reinstated in 2018 once he left office.He is currently facing 16 counts, which include corruption, racketeering, fraud, and money laundering charges. He pleaded not guilty during a trial in May 2021. In addition, the so-called Zondo Commission, established to probe the allegations of corruption and fraud in the South African government, is also carrying out an investigation into his presidency and called Zuma to testify. He, however, failed to do so, prompting his current 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

https://sputniknews.com/20210719/stalingrad-season-27-south-african-prosecutor-denounces-zumas-attempt-to-delay-trial-yet-again-1083416525.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

africa, south africa, jacob zuma