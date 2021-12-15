Sole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries
Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the Mi-17V5 military helicopter crash in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu last week, has succumbed to his injuries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.
Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the Mi-17V5 military helicopter crash in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu last week, has succumbed to his injuries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.Offering condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Singh's professionalism during his service. He said he feels "extremely anguished" about Singh's demise. The recipient of the Shaurya Chakra gallantry award, Group Captain Singh was undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital after sustaining 80-85 percent burn injuries in the crash on 8 December in the Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu. A total of 13 people, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, were killed in the accident. Singh was recently promoted from Wing Commander to Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.
The decorated pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh, was airlifted to Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru from the Wellington army hospital on 9 December after his health deteriorated due to severe burn injuries.
"[The] IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 8 December 2021", the IAF said.
Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.
The recipient of the Shaurya Chakra gallantry award, Group Captain Singh was undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital after sustaining 80-85 percent burn injuries in the crash on 8 December in the Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu.