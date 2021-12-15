https://sputniknews.com/20211215/sole-survivor-of-indian-military-helicopter-crash-which-killed-defence-chief-succumbs-to-injuries-1091534164.html

Sole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries

Sole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries

Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the Mi-17V5 military helicopter crash in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu last week, has succumbed to his injuries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.

2021-12-15T08:20+0000

2021-12-15T08:20+0000

2021-12-15T08:21+0000

mi-17

tamil nadu

indian air force

mi-17v5

crash

chopper

bipin rawat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091375173_0:342:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2a4252d8a6d780b4c50df1816e34fb.jpg

Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the Mi-17V5 military helicopter crash in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu last week, has succumbed to his injuries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.Offering condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Singh's professionalism during his service. He said he feels "extremely anguished" about Singh's demise. The recipient of the Shaurya Chakra gallantry award, Group Captain Singh was undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital after sustaining 80-85 percent burn injuries in the crash on 8 December in the Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu. A total of 13 people, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, were killed in the accident. Singh was recently promoted from Wing Commander to Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.

tamil nadu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

mi-17, tamil nadu, indian air force, mi-17v5, crash, chopper, bipin rawat