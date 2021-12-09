Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/final-moments-before-helicopter-crash-that-took-life-of-indian-defence-chief-rawat-caught-on-video-1091371029.html
'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video
'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video
A video allegedly showing the last moments before the helicopter crash that killed Indian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others has emerged.
2021-12-09T06:43+0000
2021-12-09T06:43+0000
indian air force
helicopter
india
helicopter
helicopter crash
helicopter
bipin rawat
indian air force (iaf)
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091372330_0:0:2201:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb1f5419b3b1ba2119aa5f7b731d1c1.jpg
A day after Indian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the country's Tamil Nadu state, a video allegedly showing the last moments before the accident, when the helicopter was flying near Nilgiris District, has surfaced.The video captured a helicopter, believed to be the Mi-17V5 carrying the Indian defence officials, flying near Nilgiris District. According to Indian news agency ANI, the footage, whose authenticity is yet to be verified by the Indian Air Force (IAF), was shared by locals.A journalist shared the video on Twitter, saying that police sources have confirmed the authenticity of the video to The Quint, an Indian news website.In the video, a person can be heard asking: “What happened? Did it fall or crash?” Another person responds: “Yes”.General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed on Wednesday after their Mi-17V5 military helicopter crashed on its way to Wellington from Sulur Air Force Base in Coimbatore city.General Rawat was going to address students and faculty of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington. Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the crash, is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington. He suffered 45 percent burns and as per the latest update, his vitals are stable. The doctors are also taking a call to shift him to the Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state.
God doesn't like fake Brits it seems.
0
1
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091372330_104:0:2079:1481_1920x0_80_0_0_fc820c3221f8777fe506a56d2e335906.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indian air force, helicopter, india, helicopter, helicopter crash, helicopter, bipin rawat, indian air force (iaf), india

'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video

06:43 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALTAF HUSSAINIndian Army chief General Bipin Rawat arrives for the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2019. Picture taken January 29, 2019.
Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat arrives for the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2019. Picture taken January 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALTAF HUSSAIN
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Indian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel were killed on Wednesday after a Mi-17V5 military helicopter crashed in Coonoor, a hill station in Tamil Nadu. Tribute poured in from across the world following the demise of Gen. Rawat, the country's first CDS.
A day after Indian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the country's Tamil Nadu state, a video allegedly showing the last moments before the accident, when the helicopter was flying near Nilgiris District, has surfaced.
The video captured a helicopter, believed to be the Mi-17V5 carrying the Indian defence officials, flying near Nilgiris District. According to Indian news agency ANI, the footage, whose authenticity is yet to be verified by the Indian Air Force (IAF), was shared by locals.
A journalist shared the video on Twitter, saying that police sources have confirmed the authenticity of the video to The Quint, an Indian news website.
In the video, a person can be heard asking: “What happened? Did it fall or crash?” Another person responds: “Yes”.
General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed on Wednesday after their Mi-17V5 military helicopter crashed on its way to Wellington from Sulur Air Force Base in Coimbatore city.
General Rawat was going to address students and faculty of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington. Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the crash, is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington.
He suffered 45 percent burns and as per the latest update, his vitals are stable. The doctors are also taking a call to shift him to the Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state.
000030
Discuss
Popular comments
God doesn't like fake Brits it seems.
Turkish Warrior
9 December, 09:53 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:43 GMTNorway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
06:43 GMTUS Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say
06:43 GMT'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video
06:29 GMTNigerian President Hopes for Private Talks With Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, Ambassador Says
06:24 GMTTwo Democrats Join 50 Senate Republicans in Vote to Throw Out Biden's Vaccine Mandate
05:54 GMT'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League
05:42 GMTBoJo Faces Tory Pressure Over Alleged Illicit No 10 Christmas Bash, Plan ‘B’ COVID Restrictions
05:24 GMT'God Giving a F***': Swedish Transport Administration Mural With Female Genitalia Sparks Outrage
05:05 GMTPentagon Refuses to Comment on Possible Anti-Iranian Drills With Israel
04:48 GMTWatch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls
04:21 GMTMagnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Southwestern Coast of Japan, Seismologists Say
04:12 GMTElon Musk Warns About Lots of 'Accounting Trickery' in Biden’s Build Back Better
03:43 GMTPro-Choice Coalition Unveils Plan to Expand Abortion Access in California
03:42 GMTHouse Dem Leaders Mulling Response to Boebert-Omar Feud as 'Squad' Wants Blood - Report
03:37 GMT‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Boat-Winner Disqualified From Competition For ‘Overt Political Message’ - Report
02:45 GMTGOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan
01:53 GMTPence Goes to New Hampshire to Support GOP, Stirring up Rumors of Running in 2024 - Report
01:02 GMTHouthis Claim ‘Major Collapse’ of Coalition Forces Defending Ma’rib, Predict City’s Capture in Days
00:36 GMTUS House Passes Bill to Ban Imports From China's Xinjiang
00:35 GMTMutations May Make COVID-19 Boosters as Routine as Flu Shots - Report