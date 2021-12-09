https://sputniknews.com/20211209/final-moments-before-helicopter-crash-that-took-life-of-indian-defence-chief-rawat-caught-on-video-1091371029.html

'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video

'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video

A video allegedly showing the last moments before the helicopter crash that killed Indian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others has emerged.

2021-12-09T06:43+0000

2021-12-09T06:43+0000

2021-12-09T06:43+0000

indian air force

helicopter

india

helicopter

helicopter crash

helicopter

bipin rawat

indian air force (iaf)

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091372330_0:0:2201:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb1f5419b3b1ba2119aa5f7b731d1c1.jpg

A day after Indian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the country's Tamil Nadu state, a video allegedly showing the last moments before the accident, when the helicopter was flying near Nilgiris District, has surfaced.The video captured a helicopter, believed to be the Mi-17V5 carrying the Indian defence officials, flying near Nilgiris District. According to Indian news agency ANI, the footage, whose authenticity is yet to be verified by the Indian Air Force (IAF), was shared by locals.A journalist shared the video on Twitter, saying that police sources have confirmed the authenticity of the video to The Quint, an Indian news website.In the video, a person can be heard asking: “What happened? Did it fall or crash?” Another person responds: “Yes”.General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed on Wednesday after their Mi-17V5 military helicopter crashed on its way to Wellington from Sulur Air Force Base in Coimbatore city.General Rawat was going to address students and faculty of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington. Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the crash, is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington. He suffered 45 percent burns and as per the latest update, his vitals are stable. The doctors are also taking a call to shift him to the Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state.

Turkish Warrior God doesn't like fake Brits it seems. 0

1

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

indian air force, helicopter, india, helicopter, helicopter crash, helicopter, bipin rawat, indian air force (iaf), india