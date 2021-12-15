https://sputniknews.com/20211215/six-tesla-workers-sue-company-over--workplace-sexual-harassment-1091543793.html

Six Tesla Workers Sue Company Over 'Workplace Sexual Harassment'

These lawsuits come hot on the heels of last month's scandal when Tesla worker Jessica Barraza sued the company, saying that the facility in Fremont, California is a hotbed of "rampant sexual harassment".

Six sexual harassment cases have been filed against Tesla in Alameda County Superior Court in California, suggesting that female staff at the factory in Fremont were exposed to inappropriate touching, lewd comments, and harassed in other ways, according to a report in the Washington Post.The women reportedly said that colleagues frequently made lewd comments about their bodies or clothes. One of them, Jessica Brooks, said she had to tie a flannel shirt around her waist to cover her bottom and barricade her workplace with boxes. Another woman, who filed the lawsuit, Eden Mederos, said that some of Elon Musk's tweets were suggestively lewd and "caused the technicians to be even worse".The lawsuits were filed just days after Erica Cloud, an assembly line worker at Tesla, also filed a complaint, saying she was subject to sexual remarks from her manager, and accusing the tech company of failing to tackle the workplace harassment issues.

