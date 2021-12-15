Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/six-tesla-workers-sue-company-over--workplace-sexual-harassment-1091543793.html
Six Tesla Workers Sue Company Over 'Workplace Sexual Harassment'
Six Tesla Workers Sue Company Over 'Workplace Sexual Harassment'
These lawsuits come hot on the heels of last month's scandal when Tesla worker Jessica Barraza sued the company, saying that the facility in Fremont, California is a hotbed of "rampant sexual harassment".
2021-12-15T13:06+0000
2021-12-15T13:08+0000
Six sexual harassment cases have been filed against Tesla in Alameda County Superior Court in California, suggesting that female staff at the factory in Fremont were exposed to inappropriate touching, lewd comments, and harassed in other ways, according to a report in the Washington Post.The women reportedly said that colleagues frequently made lewd comments about their bodies or clothes. One of them, Jessica Brooks, said she had to tie a flannel shirt around her waist to cover her bottom and barricade her workplace with boxes. Another woman, who filed the lawsuit, Eden Mederos, said that some of Elon Musk's tweets were suggestively lewd and "caused the technicians to be even worse".The lawsuits were filed just days after Erica Cloud, an assembly line worker at Tesla, also filed a complaint, saying she was subject to sexual remarks from her manager, and accusing the tech company of failing to tackle the workplace harassment issues.
Six Tesla Workers Sue Company Over 'Workplace Sexual Harassment'

This May 12, 2020, file photo shows the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif.
This May 12, 2020, file photo shows the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif.
© AP Photo / Ben Margot
These lawsuits come hot on the heels of last month's scandal when Tesla worker Jessica Barraza sued the company, saying that the facility in Fremont, California is a hotbed of "rampant sexual harassment".
Six sexual harassment cases have been filed against Tesla in Alameda County Superior Court in California, suggesting that female staff at the factory in Fremont were exposed to inappropriate touching, lewd comments, and harassed in other ways, according to a report in the Washington Post.

"Although Tesla publicly claims that it fosters a safe and respectful environment for its workers, the truth is that for years Tesla has subjected women working in its Fremont facilities to nightmarish conditions of rampant sexual harassment," the opening paragraph of each lawsuit reads.

© REUTERS / STEPHEN LAMMotorists drive past Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 12, 2020
Motorists drive past Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 12, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Motorists drive past Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 12, 2020
© REUTERS / STEPHEN LAM

"Tesla's facilities more resemble a crude, archaic construction site or frat house than a cutting-edge company in the heart of the progressive San Francisco Bay Area."

The women reportedly said that colleagues frequently made lewd comments about their bodies or clothes. One of them, Jessica Brooks, said she had to tie a flannel shirt around her waist to cover her bottom and barricade her workplace with boxes. Another woman, who filed the lawsuit, Eden Mederos, said that some of Elon Musk's tweets were suggestively lewd and "caused the technicians to be even worse".
The lawsuits were filed just days after Erica Cloud, an assembly line worker at Tesla, also filed a complaint, saying she was subject to sexual remarks from her manager, and accusing the tech company of failing to tackle the workplace harassment issues.
