Presidents Putin and Xi to Discuss NATO Belligerence; Israel Claims Preparation for Iran War

The Presidents of Russia and China are meeting to discuss their bilateral partnership and mutual security issues regarding NATO and other appendages of the US empire.
Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Putin. The Presidents of Russia and China are meeting to discuss their bilateral partnership and mutual security issues regarding NATO and other appendages of the US. They will also be discussing other international affairs of significance to both world powers.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Chris Hedges writes that the US is in the process of executing Julian Assange for the crime of exposing it as a criminal enterprise. He describes Joe Bidan and the leaders who have pushed this lawfare against Assange as assassins and executioners.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is again speaking out with aggression towards China. Blinken praised groups of nations that oppose China, such as AUKUS and The Quad, and vowed to make the Asian-Pacific area safe in accordance with US dictates.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the US prosecuting its Cold War against Russia and China in Africa. The US is now arguing that a Chinese military base in Africa is a threat to the United States because it faces the Atlantic Ocean. In another example of hypocritical bravado, the US is claiming that it has the right to have over 200 bases in the Asian Pacific deliberately intended to threaten China, but China's single African base is worthy of significant alarm.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the CIA. Recent astounding revelations that CIA personnel were involved in pedophilia are made worse by the inaction of the intelligence agency. Observers are considering whether the incidences of pedophilia and the related cover-ups are indicative of a twisted and perverted culture that could be related to the Epstein intelligence operation.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss several military hotspots that the US may be stirring up. There are some indications that President Biden may be backing away from an all-out military confrontation in Ukraine. Also, Israel is again claiming that they are preparing for military aggression against Iran, and General Douglas Macgregor evaluates potential US military engagements in eastern Europe.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the slaughter of ten Afghan civilians by US troops. He also talks about the US's refusal to punish military personnel who are involved in the indiscriminate deaths of civilians.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss the US economy. President Biden is moving forward with a plan to privatize Medicare. Also, we discuss inflation and whether the actual numbers may be underreported due to issues related to rent and housing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Presidents Putin and Xi to Discuss NATO Belligerence; Israel Claims Preparation for Iran War
09:43 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 15.12.2021)
Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Putin. The Presidents of Russia and China are meeting to discuss their bilateral partnership and mutual security issues regarding NATO and other appendages of the US. They will also be discussing other international affairs of significance to both world powers.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Chris Hedges writes that the US is in the process of executing Julian Assange for the crime of exposing it as a criminal enterprise. He describes Joe Bidan and the leaders who have pushed this lawfare against Assange as assassins and executioners.
KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is again speaking out with aggression towards China. Blinken praised groups of nations that oppose China, such as AUKUS and The Quad, and vowed to make the Asian-Pacific area safe in accordance with US dictates.
Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the US prosecuting its Cold War against Russia and China in Africa. The US is now arguing that a Chinese military base in Africa is a threat to the United States because it faces the Atlantic Ocean. In another example of hypocritical bravado, the US is claiming that it has the right to have over 200 bases in the Asian Pacific deliberately intended to threaten China, but China's single African base is worthy of significant alarm.
John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the CIA. Recent astounding revelations that CIA personnel were involved in pedophilia are made worse by the inaction of the intelligence agency. Observers are considering whether the incidences of pedophilia and the related cover-ups are indicative of a twisted and perverted culture that could be related to the Epstein intelligence operation.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss several military hotspots that the US may be stirring up. There are some indications that President Biden may be backing away from an all-out military confrontation in Ukraine. Also, Israel is again claiming that they are preparing for military aggression against Iran, and General Douglas Macgregor evaluates potential US military engagements in eastern Europe.
Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the slaughter of ten Afghan civilians by US troops. He also talks about the US's refusal to punish military personnel who are involved in the indiscriminate deaths of civilians.
Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss the US economy. President Biden is moving forward with a plan to privatize Medicare. Also, we discuss inflation and whether the actual numbers may be underreported due to issues related to rent and housing.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com