No Rest For Student Loan Debt
As the critical 2022 midterm elections approach and the omicron variant complicates the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, US President Joe Biden's...
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated on Tuesday that student loan borrowers should prepare their purses for future debits, as the US government's temporary pause on federal student loans is set to expire on January 31, 2021. Psaki also delivered a gut punch to those expecting at least $10,000 in loan forgiveness from the Biden administration, telling reporters that such a move would have to work its way through both the Democratic-led House and Senate. "If Congress sends him a bill he's happy to sign it," she said of the $10,000 forgiveness plan. "They haven't sent him a bill on that yet." The decision to resume federal student loan repayments was notably opposed by a group of Democratic senators led by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who argued that temporary student loan relief should be extended "through the duration of the public health emergency concerning the" COVID-19 pandemic.
02:10 GMT 15.12.2021
As the critical 2022 midterm elections approach and the omicron variant complicates the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, US President Joe Biden's administration has decided to not extend a pandemic-era pause on student loan debt repayments.
