New 'Fantastic Beasts' Trailer Barely Mentions JK Rowling After Being Targeted by Trans Activists

A new Fantastic Beasts trailer, released on Tuesday, barely mentions JK Rowling, who not only created the Harry Potter universe, but also co-wrote and co-produced the new film as well.The trailer starts with a caption saying "Warner Bros invites you", while previous films featured "J.K Rowling invites you". Instead, the writer's name appears in a minor publishing note at the very end of the video.This change comes as Rowling has been targeted by transgender activists who have blasted the HP creator for her views. Just this Tuesday, Rowling slammed the Scottish police for their decision to register criminals who are biologically male as females if they identify as women.Rowling's stance on trans issues has previously been criticised by HP actors, including Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Eddie Redmayne. The writer was not even mentioned in the announcements of the upcoming special, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film.The famed author previously revealed that she has been the target of death threats after her home address was posted online in protest against her views on trans issues.Rowling has been mired in the debate over transgender rights since 2019, when the author expressed her support for Maya Forstater, a British business and international development researcher, who said that "men cannot change into women", and "it is unfair and unsafe for trans women to compete in women's sport". Since then, JK Rowling has been accused of being transphobic.

