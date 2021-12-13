https://sputniknews.com/20211213/jk-rowling-goes-orwellian-after-scottish-police-decision-to-log-male-rapists-as-women-1091493186.html

J.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women

J.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women

The move by Police Scotland to record criminals who are biologically male as females if they identify themselves so has sparked a massive public outcry.

2021-12-13T18:25+0000

2021-12-13T18:25+0000

2021-12-13T18:25+0000

j.k. rowling

society

women's rights

trans rights

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091493547_0:34:2951:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_b429635f3cf0bc3d8a5389df53da7b72.jpg

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has reignited the debate about the rights of trans people, this time by condemning the Scottish police decision to abide by rapists' self-identification and potentially log them as women, thereby providing access to women-only spaces in custody.Rowling used literature references to express her opinion on the decision and its possible outcomes.Police saw massive backlash after it was announced that criminals (including rapists) will be registered as females if they identify as such, even without a medical diagnosis or gender transitioning. Rowling, in her turn, is no stranger to backlash, although she has been fending off accusations of transphobia since mocking the usage of the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women". This was a take that did not sit well with a lot of people, who lashed out at the author and even called to boycott her and her globally renowned Harry Potter saga.Rowling's new statement has predictably prompted a fresh wave of criticism.However, others chose to side with her, crying out that it was a violation of women's rights and condemning the Scottish police's decision instead.Earlier, in November, Rowling revealed that she had received so many death threats from trans rights activists that she could "paper the house with them", saying that her home address had been posted on social media. Police Scotland have launched an investigation into her allegations.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

j.k. rowling, society, women's rights, trans rights