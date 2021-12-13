Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/jk-rowling-goes-orwellian-after-scottish-police-decision-to-log-male-rapists-as-women-1091493186.html
J.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
J.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
The move by Police Scotland to record criminals who are biologically male as females if they identify themselves so has sparked a massive public outcry.
2021-12-13T18:25+0000
2021-12-13T18:25+0000
j.k. rowling
society
women's rights
trans rights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091493547_0:34:2951:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_b429635f3cf0bc3d8a5389df53da7b72.jpg
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has reignited the debate about the rights of trans people, this time by condemning the Scottish police decision to abide by rapists' self-identification and potentially log them as women, thereby providing access to women-only spaces in custody.Rowling used literature references to express her opinion on the decision and its possible outcomes.Police saw massive backlash after it was announced that criminals (including rapists) will be registered as females if they identify as such, even without a medical diagnosis or gender transitioning. Rowling, in her turn, is no stranger to backlash, although she has been fending off accusations of transphobia since mocking the usage of the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women". This was a take that did not sit well with a lot of people, who lashed out at the author and even called to boycott her and her globally renowned Harry Potter saga.Rowling's new statement has predictably prompted a fresh wave of criticism.However, others chose to side with her, crying out that it was a violation of women's rights and condemning the Scottish police's decision instead.Earlier, in November, Rowling revealed that she had received so many death threats from trans rights activists that she could "paper the house with them", saying that her home address had been posted on social media. Police Scotland have launched an investigation into her allegations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091493547_67:0:2796:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab0c2d6573c44353334effac0be3280.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
j.k. rowling, society, women's rights, trans rights

J.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women

18:25 GMT 13.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANGELA WEISSBritish author J. K. Rowling attends HBO's "Finding The Way" world premiere at Hudson Yards on December 11, 2019 in New York City.
British author J. K. Rowling attends HBO's Finding The Way world premiere at Hudson Yards on December 11, 2019 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANGELA WEISS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The move by Police Scotland to record criminals who are biologically male as females if they identify as such has sparked a massive public outcry. Among those especially upset are women's rights activists - and now they have yet another supporter.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has reignited the debate about the rights of trans people, this time by condemning the Scottish police decision to abide by rapists' self-identification and potentially log them as women, thereby providing access to women-only spaces in custody.
Rowling used literature references to express her opinion on the decision and its possible outcomes.
"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength", she quoted the famous words from George Orwell's novel "1984". "The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman".
Police saw massive backlash after it was announced that criminals (including rapists) will be registered as females if they identify as such, even without a medical diagnosis or gender transitioning.
Rowling, in her turn, is no stranger to backlash, although she has been fending off accusations of transphobia since mocking the usage of the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women". This was a take that did not sit well with a lot of people, who lashed out at the author and even called to boycott her and her globally renowned Harry Potter saga.
Rowling's new statement has predictably prompted a fresh wave of criticism.
However, others chose to side with her, crying out that it was a violation of women's rights and condemning the Scottish police's decision instead.
Earlier, in November, Rowling revealed that she had received so many death threats from trans rights activists that she could "paper the house with them", saying that her home address had been posted on social media. Police Scotland have launched an investigation into her allegations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:34 GMTUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
18:25 GMTJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
18:24 GMTOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
18:08 GMTBritish, American Retailers Join Court Battles Against Visa, MasterCard Over Transaction Fees
18:08 GMTUS Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
17:15 GMTPutin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
17:07 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate With UK Counterpart
17:01 GMTSlave Trader Edward Colston ‘Is Not on Trial’ Prosecutor Reminds Statue-Toppling Jury in Bristol
16:31 GMT'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
16:20 GMTEU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
15:37 GMTWatch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply