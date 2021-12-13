J.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has reignited the debate about the rights of trans people, this time by condemning the Scottish police decision to abide by rapists' self-identification and potentially log them as women, thereby providing access to women-only spaces in custody.Rowling used literature references to express her opinion on the decision and its possible outcomes.Police saw massive backlash after it was announced that criminals (including rapists) will be registered as females if they identify as such, even without a medical diagnosis or gender transitioning. Rowling, in her turn, is no stranger to backlash, although she has been fending off accusations of transphobia since mocking the usage of the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women". This was a take that did not sit well with a lot of people, who lashed out at the author and even called to boycott her and her globally renowned Harry Potter saga.Rowling's new statement has predictably prompted a fresh wave of criticism.However, others chose to side with her, crying out that it was a violation of women's rights and condemning the Scottish police's decision instead.Earlier, in November, Rowling revealed that she had received so many death threats from trans rights activists that she could "paper the house with them", saying that her home address had been posted on social media. Police Scotland have launched an investigation into her allegations.
The move by Police Scotland to record criminals who are biologically male as females if they identify as such has sparked a massive public outcry. Among those especially upset are women's rights activists - and now they have yet another supporter.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has reignited the debate about the rights of trans people, this time by condemning the Scottish police decision to abide by rapists' self-identification and potentially log them as women, thereby providing access to women-only spaces in custody.
Rowling used literature references to express her opinion on the decision and its possible outcomes.
"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength", she quoted the famous words from George Orwell's novel "1984". "The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman".
Police saw massive backlash after it was announced that criminals (including rapists) will be registered as females if they identify as such, even without a medical diagnosis or gender transitioning.
Rowling, in her turn, is no stranger to backlash, although she has been fending off accusations of transphobia since mocking the usage of the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women". This was a take that did not sit well with a lot of people, who lashed out at the author and even called to boycott her and her globally renowned Harry Potter saga.
Rowling's new statement has predictably prompted a fresh wave of criticism.
Imagine inventing as reprehensible a character as Prof. Umbridge and then deciding to be her forever.
Earlier, in November, Rowling revealed that she had received so many death threats from trans rights activists that she could "paper the house with them", saying that her home address had been posted on social media. Police Scotland have launched an investigation into her allegations.