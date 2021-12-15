Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/metoo-movement-reaches-israels-haredi-community-but-majority-still-wont-break-silence--1091534535.html
#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
The #MeToo movement might have been grabbing the world's attention since 2017, but in Israel's Haredi community it is still an emerging phenomenon.
2021-12-15T08:18+0000
2021-12-15T08:18+0000
middle east
sexual abuse
israel
haredi
me too
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101942/52/1019425218_0:89:3082:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_f48d9d5e8e14ffca81134046f4c027ab.jpg
The #MeToo movement might have been grabbing the world's attention since 2017, but in Israel's Haredi community it is still an emerging phenomenon.Silence and Lack of ReportingAaron Rabinowitz, a Haredi journalist who has interviewed dozens of sexual abuse victims and who has won a prize for his work, says it is still difficult to "assess the scope and the magnitude" of the phenomenon, simply because the majority of those assaults are never reported.It is not really clear how many Haredi women, men, and children are sexually attacked but in 2014 it was revealed that the number of assaults in Israel was 10 percent higher than in any other OECD country.Winds of ChangeBut things are gradually changing. Rabinowitz says in part this is due to the #MeToo movement that gave victims the courage to talk about it. Another factor is the mass media, including in Haredi society, that became more open to covering such stories.One of the most vivd examples has been that of Yehuda Meshi Zahav, a famous social activist and the founder of ZAKA, an organisation that provides emergency response teams. In March, following the investigation by Rabinowitz and his colleague Shira Elek who interviewed dozens of men and women, the police decided to open a probe into the alleged crimes of the 62-year-old. They included allegations of rape and paedophilia.Another bombshell was dropped in November when Rabinowitz revealed the name of a yet another well-known Haredi, who was accused of sex crimes.Chaim Walder, a famous children's writer and educator, is said to have abused dozens of teens and Rabinowitz says he has collected hundreds of stories from women, who decided to break their silence.Not EnoughIn 2014, the Israeli police employed 16 Haredi investigators, whose aim was to expose violators and criminals, a drop in the bucket for a country that registers hundreds of attacks per day.The country's healthcare organisations operate hotlines and provide services to Haredi men, women, teens, and children exposed to sexual abuse. NGOs also assist with medical and psychological help. Teachers receive special training aimed at assisting in such cases. But Rabinowitz says those initiatives have been carried out on a private level. They were not part of the broader system.As somebody who exposed the names of two major figures in the Haredi community and who collected hundreds of testimonials, Rabinowitz wants to continue raising awareness. But what he also wants is to get the spiritual leaders of the Ultra-Orthodox sector to acknowledge the problem publicly and find ways to tackle the issue.Following his investigation, Rabinowitz has already been summoned by one of the leading rabbis in Bnei Brak, one of the Ultra-Orthodox community's strongholds. He says he has gotten support but is not willing to stop there.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101942/52/1019425218_267:0:2816:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_8edde54a46625d855f5075269a7da43f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, sexual abuse, israel, haredi, me too

#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence

08:18 GMT 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / Ronen ZvulunUltra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
The conservative community refrains from talking about sexual assault. Those who report incidents to the authorities risk losing their reputation, and this often means the culprits go unpunished.
The #MeToo movement might have been grabbing the world's attention since 2017, but in Israel's Haredi community it is still an emerging phenomenon.

Silence and Lack of Reporting

Aaron Rabinowitz, a Haredi journalist who has interviewed dozens of sexual abuse victims and who has won a prize for his work, says it is still difficult to "assess the scope and the magnitude" of the phenomenon, simply because the majority of those assaults are never reported.

"Ultra-Orthodox society is conservative and as such it implies harsh penalties on those who dare to complain. Reporting to the authorities often means a marred reputation not only for the victim but also for their family. This is why people prefer to keep it quiet".

It is not really clear how many Haredi women, men, and children are sexually attacked but in 2014 it was revealed that the number of assaults in Israel was 10 percent higher than in any other OECD country.

Winds of Change

But things are gradually changing. Rabinowitz says in part this is due to the #MeToo movement that gave victims the courage to talk about it. Another factor is the mass media, including in Haredi society, that became more open to covering such stories.
One of the most vivd examples has been that of Yehuda Meshi Zahav, a famous social activist and the founder of ZAKA, an organisation that provides emergency response teams. In March, following the investigation by Rabinowitz and his colleague Shira Elek who interviewed dozens of men and women, the police decided to open a probe into the alleged crimes of the 62-year-old. They included allegations of rape and paedophilia.
Another bombshell was dropped in November when Rabinowitz revealed the name of a yet another well-known Haredi, who was accused of sex crimes.
Chaim Walder, a famous children's writer and educator, is said to have abused dozens of teens and Rabinowitz says he has collected hundreds of stories from women, who decided to break their silence.

"We are now seeing that more and more rabbis are aware of the phenomenon. More and more encourage victims to go and file a complaint with the police or to seek medical and psychological attention. We are now in a relatively good position, compared to what it was in the past but what we have today is far from being ideal".

Not Enough

In 2014, the Israeli police employed 16 Haredi investigators, whose aim was to expose violators and criminals, a drop in the bucket for a country that registers hundreds of attacks per day.
The country's healthcare organisations operate hotlines and provide services to Haredi men, women, teens, and children exposed to sexual abuse. NGOs also assist with medical and psychological help. Teachers receive special training aimed at assisting in such cases. But Rabinowitz says those initiatives have been carried out on a private level. They were not part of the broader system.

"There is not enough awareness in this country in general and in the Haredi community in particular. The rabbis might be advising individuals to seek assistance but they will never speak out about it publicly. And as long as they keep it quiet, there won't be any solution", argued the journalist.

© REUTERS / Finbarr O'ReillyUltra-Orthodox Jewish men
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men
© REUTERS / Finbarr O'Reilly
As somebody who exposed the names of two major figures in the Haredi community and who collected hundreds of testimonials, Rabinowitz wants to continue raising awareness. But what he also wants is to get the spiritual leaders of the Ultra-Orthodox sector to acknowledge the problem publicly and find ways to tackle the issue.
Following his investigation, Rabinowitz has already been summoned by one of the leading rabbis in Bnei Brak, one of the Ultra-Orthodox community's strongholds. He says he has gotten support but is not willing to stop there.

"I hope more rabbis will follow suit. Right now it is a quiet revolution and I hope it will expand with time".

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:52 GMT5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
08:20 GMTSole Survivor of Indian Military Helicopter Crash Which Killed Defence Chief Succumbs to Injuries
08:18 GMT#MeToo Movement Reaches Israel's Haredi Community But Majority Still Won't Break Silence
08:06 GMTGerman Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head
07:32 GMTNASA's Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Becomes First Ever to 'Touch' Sun
07:28 GMTTen Dead, 29 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Malaysian Coast
07:20 GMTPep Guardiola Fastest to Reach 500 Premier League Goals as Manager With a Single Club
07:13 GMTBiden's Ambassador Pick Will Prioritise Strengthening India's Capacity to 'Deter Aggression'
07:08 GMTUS Destroyer Arleigh Burke Starts Transit From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
07:03 GMT500 Swedish Conscripts Sent Home After 'Serious Violations', Abusive Behaviour
07:02 GMTBeijing Welcomes Participation of Taiwanese Compatriots in 2022 Winter Olympics
06:30 GMTWATCH Jen Psaki Dodge Question on Biden Administration's Biggest Foreign Policy Achievement
06:07 GMTNorwegian MPs See 'Democracy Problems' as NATO Boss Stoltenberg Enters Race to Lead Central Bank
05:55 GMTRussia Views US Statements About Potentially Sending Troops to Eastern Europe as Provocative
05:53 GMTAt Least Two Injured, 300 Trapped as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong World Trade Centre - Videos
05:48 GMTEx-London Mayoral Candidate Bailey Resigns as Damning Photos From Lockdown Christmas Party Emerge
05:39 GMTBoris Johnson Urged to Unite Conservative Party as PM Suffers Largest Tory Revolt Over COVID Rules
05:08 GMTDanish Firm Felled for Supplying Fuel to Russia in Syria in 'Very Special' Case
04:17 GMTNine-Year-Old Dies in Missouri Tornado Moments After Mother Texted Photo From 'Safe Space'
04:10 GMTUS House Majority Votes to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows in Contempt of Congress