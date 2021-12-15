Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/kratos-uas-unveils-first-drone-design-for-us-air-forces-off-board-sensing-station-program--1091527709.html
Kratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Program
Kratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Program
In October, the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) issued $17 million contracts to both Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc. and General Atomics... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T00:46+0000
2021-12-15T00:41+0000
us air force
us
drones
general atomics
unmanned aircraft systems [uas
us military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091525663_0:64:1537:928_1920x0_80_0_0_00b8298e8c335039025cf28554e6dce6.png
As General Atomics and Kratos UAS prepare their respective OBSS aircraft prototypes for a late 2022 debut, an executive from latter company is already providing an artist's rendering of the drone, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the drone's development for the secretive USAF program, which seeks to use unmanned aircraft to extend the sensing range of a manned fighter jet. In a recent Q&amp;A interview with Breaking Defense, Kratos UAS President Steve Fendley lifted the OBSS program's veil and revealed that the company is seeking to build an "attritable" aircraft in an effort to optimize capability and affordability while reducing potential loss of life. This, the executive explained, requires Kratos UAS to make a number of "design and manufacturing tradeoffs." Kratos UAS, which has already been developing low-cost attritable drones on its own dime, has a number of aircraft that fall within the lower cost ranges, including its XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, Air Wolf, and "several" classified systems. The proposed OBSS aircraft prototype also fits "at the very low cost end of those ranges," the executive asserted. Kratos' Ghost Works, a unit which assisted in designing the company's Air Wolf Tactical Drone System, is "intimately" involved in the OBSS project, Fendley revealed. "The [Pentagon's] idea is to have a similar combat or mission effect at a much lower cost and a lower risk than it would be for more conventional or legacy systems," which are designed to last decades, he explained.Fendley highlighted that while an attritable aircraft is cost-effective, they also offer flexibility for various non-attritable missions, as they can be fitted with "exquisite" payloads, such as $5 to $10 million sensors. Additionally, deploying a swarm of attritable aircraft with non-exquisite systems can give a user a better reading on a situation on the ground through the use of multiple data readings at different locations.Without divulging details about the US' OBSS mission, the Kratos UAS executive highlighted that primary goal for attritable aircraft is to assist in extending the range of a manned aircraft's sensor, such as a Electro-Optical/Infra-Red sensor, as well as the manned jet's standoff range against a potential threat. General Atomics and Kratos UAS are slated to produce their prototypes by late October 2022, which marks the end of the initial phase. The USAF is expected to then select one company to receive the contract's optional 15-month 'Manufacture and Demonstration period,' bringing the total contract award to $49 million.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091525663_0:0:1237:928_1920x0_80_0_0_e296f5432f5ea2e5508cdf4b70c0e2d0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us air force, us, drones, general atomics, unmanned aircraft systems [uas, us military

Kratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Program

00:46 GMT 15.12.2021
© KratosShown is a Kratos rendering of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s Off-Board Sensing Station low-cost attritable unmanned aircraft system.
Shown is a Kratos rendering of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s Off-Board Sensing Station low-cost attritable unmanned aircraft system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
© Kratos
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
In October, the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) issued $17 million contracts to both Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc. and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. for the design and development of an unmanned Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS) aircraft. The contracts call for the delivery of a "base effort" within a year.
As General Atomics and Kratos UAS prepare their respective OBSS aircraft prototypes for a late 2022 debut, an executive from latter company is already providing an artist's rendering of the drone, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the drone's development for the secretive USAF program, which seeks to use unmanned aircraft to extend the sensing range of a manned fighter jet.
In a recent Q&A interview with Breaking Defense, Kratos UAS President Steve Fendley lifted the OBSS program's veil and revealed that the company is seeking to build an "attritable" aircraft in an effort to optimize capability and affordability while reducing potential loss of life.
This, the executive explained, requires Kratos UAS to make a number of "design and manufacturing tradeoffs."

"The [US Department of Defense] has identified two cost ranges for attritables: $2 million to $20 million per copy and $2 million to $10 million per copy," Fendley detailed.

Kratos UAS, which has already been developing low-cost attritable drones on its own dime, has a number of aircraft that fall within the lower cost ranges, including its XQ-58A Valkyrie, UTAP-22 Mako, Air Wolf, and "several" classified systems.
The proposed OBSS aircraft prototype also fits "at the very low cost end of those ranges," the executive asserted.
Kratos' Ghost Works, a unit which assisted in designing the company's Air Wolf Tactical Drone System, is "intimately" involved in the OBSS project, Fendley revealed.
"The [Pentagon's] idea is to have a similar combat or mission effect at a much lower cost and a lower risk than it would be for more conventional or legacy systems," which are designed to last decades, he explained.
Fendley highlighted that while an attritable aircraft is cost-effective, they also offer flexibility for various non-attritable missions, as they can be fitted with "exquisite" payloads, such as $5 to $10 million sensors.
Additionally, deploying a swarm of attritable aircraft with non-exquisite systems can give a user a better reading on a situation on the ground through the use of multiple data readings at different locations.
"You’re fusing the data you get from those aircraft remotely, and the picture you get is very precise," Fendley said, noting that one would be able to gather intelligence even if a few attritable aircraft are shot down.
Without divulging details about the US' OBSS mission, the Kratos UAS executive highlighted that primary goal for attritable aircraft is to assist in extending the range of a manned aircraft's sensor, such as a Electro-Optical/Infra-Red sensor, as well as the manned jet's standoff range against a potential threat.
General Atomics and Kratos UAS are slated to produce their prototypes by late October 2022, which marks the end of the initial phase. The USAF is expected to then select one company to receive the contract's optional 15-month 'Manufacture and Demonstration period,' bringing the total contract award to $49 million.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:46 GMTKratos UAS Unveils First Drone Design for US Air Force's Off-Board Sensing Station Program
00:01 GMTVideo: US Secret Service Cordons Off Perimeter of Russian Embassy in Washington - Police
Yesterday'Zlatan With a Fan': Social Media Reacts to Ibrahimovic’s Meeting With the Pope
YesterdayHow Domestic Surveillance of Journalists & Citizens Became Standard US Government Practice
YesterdayUS Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Congress From Obtaining Tax Returns
YesterdayChina Pledges ‘Day of Reckoning’ for US Troops Exonerated of War Crimes ‘In Many Countries’
YesterdayLibrary of Congress Adds 'Lord of the Rings', Freddy Krueger & Others to National Film Registry
YesterdayUS Senate Votes to Avert Default, Raise Debt Ceiling by $2.5 Trillion
YesterdayProfits Over Safety: Edwardsville Amazon Warehouse Employees Were Left Trapped by Greed
YesterdayWatch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
YesterdayUS Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA Commitments - US Envoy to UN
YesterdayUN High Commissioner: Taliban Beheaded & Hanged Dozens, Leaving Bodies on Display to Instill Fear
YesterdayUS, Palestinian Officials Mark First Economic Meeting in Five Years With Virtual Conference
YesterdayFormer NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Grilled by Mob Boss Over Deaths in Nursing Homes
YesterdayUS Invites Hackers to Hack Homeland Security Department to Help Identify Vulnerabilities
YesterdayPutin, Xi and the Power of Siberia
YesterdayNumber of Active Instagram Users Exceeds 2 Billion Amid Increased Competition - Reports
YesterdayGas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres for First Time Since October
Yesterday'Large Wave' of Omicron COVID Cases is Coming to US, Biden Administration Official Warns
YesterdayKeep Your Gun at All Times During the Flight? US Registers New High in Seized Firearms at Airports