Calls for Release of Ivanka Trump 6 Jan Texts as Lindsey Graham Links Her to Events

Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has handed the 6 January investigation panel a handful of text messages he received on the day of the Capitol riot. Among them were texts from Donald Trump Jr, several Fox News hosts, and other people, all of whom voiced concerns in regard to the Capitol breach, calling on Trump to denounce it.

Social media is being filled with calls for Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former US president, to share her text messages from 6 January after Senator Lindsey Graham said he had tried to deliver a message to POTUS 45 through his daughter and then-adviser.As the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot has been going through text messages handed over by former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows before the latter ceased cooperating, Graham said he was not among the people who had texted ex-White House top official. According to the senator, he tried to reach out to Donald Trump by other means, telling CNN's Manu Raju that he spoke with Ivanka, wanting her to urge then-President Trump to “tell his people to leave”.Graham's remarks immediately sparked a lot of curiosity among netizens about Ivanka's text messages on 6 January, along with her husband Jared Kushner, who served as Trump's senior adviser during his presidency. Reports suggesting that Graham contacted Ivanka on the day of the Capitol riot emerged earlier during the autumn, with The Washington Post rolling out a longread about the events and saying that Graham had urged Trump's daughter to get through to 45.Meadows recently stopped cooperating with the House select committee, with the panel voting to hold him in contempt for refusing to comply with the subpoena. Before he stopped cooperating with the committee, he agreed to hand over some of his text messages from the ill-fated day. According to the messages, one of Trump's kids reached out to the former president with calls to condemn the rioters: Donald Trump Jr.On 6 January, Ivanka tweeted: "American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful".After receiving a wave of backlash over calling the rioters "patriots", Ivanka deleted the tweet. She later posted another tweet, condemning violence and denying referring to the rioters as "patriots".Her most recent Twitter post as of Wednesday dates back to 5 May. She has not commented on the calls to release her 6 January text messages.

