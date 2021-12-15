Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/50-magnitude-earthquake-jolts-western-iran-1091536311.html
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran
A powerful 5.0-magnitude tremor was registered in Iran on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 36 miles (58 kilometres) northeast of the city... 15.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-15T08:52+0000
2021-12-15T08:52+0000
2021-12-15T08:58+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Western Iran 08:52 GMT 15.12.2021 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 15.12.2021) Being updated
A powerful 5.0-magnitude tremor was registered in Iran on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 36 miles (58 kilometres) northeast of the city of Masjed Soleyman, the capital of Khuzestan Province.