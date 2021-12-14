Who's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees

Rap icon Snoop Dogg had a hard time pronouncing some big names of the film industry as he was announcing the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. As he was to reveal Ben Affleck as a nominee for his supporting role in "The Tender Bar", Snoop stumbled and read out his name as "Been Afflack".But the mishaps continued after that - Snoop mispronounced the name of "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve as "Dennis Villa Nueva", and Irish star Ciarán Hinds also puzzled the rapper.On top of that, Snoop also renamed a couple of more nominees, slightly mispronouncing the names of Alana Haim, Elizabeth Olsen, Christine Baranski, and Alexandre Desplat.His struggles didn't go unnoticed, with many social media users considering all of the mistakes hilarious.
The winners of the Golden Globe Awards will be announced on 9 January. At the moment, Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" and western "The Power of the Dog" are leading with seven nominations each, closely followed by the TV shows "Succession", "Ted Lasso", and "The Morning Show".
Rap icon Snoop Dogg had a hard time pronouncing some big names of the film industry as he was announcing the 2022 Golden Globe nominations.
As he was to reveal Ben Affleck as a nominee for his supporting role in "The Tender Bar", Snoop stumbled and read out his name as "Been Afflack".
"Ben Affleck, my fault", he then corrected himself. "Sorry about that, Ben".
But the mishaps continued after that - Snoop mispronounced the name of "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve as "Dennis Villa Nueva", and Irish star Ciarán Hinds also puzzled the rapper.
"Caron, no sorry, Karen Hinds", he said. "Work with me here".
On top of that, Snoop also renamed a couple of more nominees, slightly mispronouncing the names of Alana Haim, Elizabeth Olsen, Christine Baranski, and Alexandre Desplat.
His struggles didn't go unnoticed, with many social media users considering all of the mistakes hilarious.
Omg! Why haven’t they roused Snoop Dog at 6 in the mornin' (6 in the mornin') EVERY YEAR to read the Golden Globe nominations? I gotta find the clip where he calls Ben Affleck - “Ben A-fleck. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/I1LEO9LnyX