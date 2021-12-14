Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/whos-been-afflack-snoop-dogg-baffles-twitter-by-butchering-names-of-golden-globe-nominees-1091502746.html
Who's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees
Who's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees
The winners of the Golden Globe Awards will be announced on 9 January. At the moment, Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" and western "The Power of the Dog" are... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T06:12+0000
2021-12-14T06:14+0000
us
snoop dogg
golden globe award
golden globe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104399/43/1043994366_0:52:1024:628_1920x0_80_0_0_d1719fa71532cd40d6f5ff574e7693f2.jpg
Rap icon Snoop Dogg had a hard time pronouncing some big names of the film industry as he was announcing the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. As he was to reveal Ben Affleck as a nominee for his supporting role in "The Tender Bar", Snoop stumbled and read out his name as "Been Afflack".But the mishaps continued after that - Snoop mispronounced the name of "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve as "Dennis Villa Nueva", and Irish star Ciarán Hinds also puzzled the rapper.On top of that, Snoop also renamed a couple of more nominees, slightly mispronouncing the names of Alana Haim, Elizabeth Olsen, Christine Baranski, and Alexandre Desplat.His struggles didn't go unnoticed, with many social media users considering all of the mistakes hilarious.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104399/43/1043994366_60:0:964:678_1920x0_80_0_0_9fcdf799d15acdb831ae9e36cd2d9655.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, snoop dogg, golden globe award, golden globe

Who's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees

06:12 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 06:14 GMT 14.12.2021)
© Flickr / rodrigoferrariSnoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© Flickr / rodrigoferrari
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The winners of the Golden Globe Awards will be announced on 9 January. At the moment, Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" and western "The Power of the Dog" are leading with seven nominations each, closely followed by the TV shows "Succession", "Ted Lasso", and "The Morning Show".
Rap icon Snoop Dogg had a hard time pronouncing some big names of the film industry as he was announcing the 2022 Golden Globe nominations.
As he was to reveal Ben Affleck as a nominee for his supporting role in "The Tender Bar", Snoop stumbled and read out his name as "Been Afflack".

"Ben Affleck, my fault", he then corrected himself. "Sorry about that, Ben".

But the mishaps continued after that - Snoop mispronounced the name of "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve as "Dennis Villa Nueva", and Irish star Ciarán Hinds also puzzled the rapper.

"Caron, no sorry, Karen Hinds", he said. "Work with me here".

On top of that, Snoop also renamed a couple of more nominees, slightly mispronouncing the names of Alana Haim, Elizabeth Olsen, Christine Baranski, and Alexandre Desplat.
His struggles didn't go unnoticed, with many social media users considering all of the mistakes hilarious.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:45 GMT'I'm Going to Die For PSG': Sergio Ramos on His Team's UEFA Champions League Draw With Real Madrid
06:42 GMTWorld's Happiest Country Sees 'Concerning' Rise in Depression Among Students Amid COVID Isolation
06:12 GMTSeven People Killed, Four Injured as Car Carrying Migrants Rams Into a House in Hungary
06:12 GMTWho's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees
06:10 GMTBoris Johnson Faces Largest Tory Rebellion of His Prime Ministership as MPs Vote on New COVID Rules
06:07 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges
05:55 GMTDanish Ex-Minister Gets Prison Sentence in Historic Impeachment Trial Over Separated Migrant Couples
05:26 GMTNorway Introduces Alcohol Ban, Remote Work Amid Raging Omicron Infection
04:43 GMT'What the Hell Was That?': Trump Was Furious With Bibi Over Move to Push Into West Bank, Author Says
04:30 GMTPresident Biden Approves Tennessee, Illinois Emergency Declarations After Deadly Tornadoes
03:39 GMTIndonesia Revokes Tsunami Warning Following 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake
02:45 GMTUS Confiscates Record Number of Firearms at Airports in 2021 - TSA
02:31 GMTCalifornia Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate Through January 15 - Health Dept.
00:52 GMTJan. 6 Panel Votes to Hold Mark Meadows in Contempt Over Refusal to Comply With Subpoena
00:12 GMTSynthetic Marijuana Warning Issued After 'Spice' Leaves Dozens Hospitalized With Severe Bleeding
YesterdayThe Biggest Winners & Losers of the Champions League Redraw
Yesterday'Summit for Democracy': How Biden is Losing Asia-Pacific to China Without Firing a Shot
YesterdayQuestions Linger as to Why Workers Stayed at Kentucky Candle Factory After Tornado Warning Came
Yesterday'Not Elon Musk': Social Media Grills Time Magazine's Choice for Person of the Year
YesterdayTaiwan Minister's Feed Cut at US Democracy Summit After Map Shows ROC, China in Different Colors