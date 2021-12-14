https://sputniknews.com/20211214/whos-been-afflack-snoop-dogg-baffles-twitter-by-butchering-names-of-golden-globe-nominees-1091502746.html

Who's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees

Rap icon Snoop Dogg had a hard time pronouncing some big names of the film industry as he was announcing the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. As he was to reveal Ben Affleck as a nominee for his supporting role in "The Tender Bar", Snoop stumbled and read out his name as "Been Afflack".But the mishaps continued after that - Snoop mispronounced the name of "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve as "Dennis Villa Nueva", and Irish star Ciarán Hinds also puzzled the rapper.On top of that, Snoop also renamed a couple of more nominees, slightly mispronouncing the names of Alana Haim, Elizabeth Olsen, Christine Baranski, and Alexandre Desplat.His struggles didn't go unnoticed, with many social media users considering all of the mistakes hilarious.

