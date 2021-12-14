https://sputniknews.com/20211214/uae-threatens-to-cancel-23bln-us-fighter-jet-deal-over-issue-of-china-influence---reports-1091519967.html

UAE Threatens to Cancel $23Bln US Fighter Jet Deal Over Issue of China Influence - Reports

UAE Threatens to Cancel $23Bln US Fighter Jet Deal Over Issue of China Influence - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is threatening to cancel a $23 billion deal to buy US-made F-35 aircraft and advanced drones due to... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T15:41+0000

2021-12-14T15:41+0000

2021-12-14T15:41+0000

us

china

f-35

uae

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090717132_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_abd0feb71b0bc389bbfc0562f88651b1.jpg

The UAE government has told Washington that it could kill the deal over the F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions due to Abu Dhabi’s notion that the security requirements laid out by the United States to safeguard the weaponry from Chinese espionage were too onerous.The United States has grown increasingly worried about China’s influence within the UAE and has spelled out conditions that would ensure the fifth generation fighter jet as well as advanced drones would not be vulnerable to Chinese espionage, the report said.The Biden administration was not sure if the deal, made under the previous Trump administration, was effectively over or whether the UAE was using the threat of a cancellation as a bargaining chip ahead of a planned visit on Wednesday by the country’s high-level military delegation to the Defense Department.The UAE’s threat to walk away from the deal apparently arose from a letter written by a junior official in the government, suggesting that it was probably a negotiating tactic heading into Wednesday's meeting, the report said citing US officials.

https://sputniknews.com/20210610/mike-pompeo-contradicts-benjamin-netanyahu-says-f-35-was-key-to-israel-uae-peace-deal-1083117031.html

china

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, f-35, uae