Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/top-indian-court-paves-way-for-army-to-deploy-brahmos-smerch-rocket-along-border-with-china-1091510008.html
Top Indian Court Paves Way for Army to Deploy BrahMos, Smerch Rocket Along Border with China
Top Indian Court Paves Way for Army to Deploy BrahMos, Smerch Rocket Along Border with China
The Indian Defence Ministry approached the Supreme Court after some environmentalists sought to ban three highway projects in the Himalayan state of... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T11:59+0000
2021-12-14T11:59+0000
tibet
pla
uttarakhand
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
ladakh region
border clashes
china
indian army
supreme court of india
highways authority of india (nhai)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089889255_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_776e251951c7efdead59f3df6c9ec126.jpg
The Supreme Court of India has granted the military permission to widen three highways connecting strategic passes along the border with China from 5.5 metres to 10 metres. The court categorically said that there could not be judicial review over defense requirements.During the previous hearing on 12 November, government lawyer Kottayan Katankot Venugopal argued that given the turning radius of the Smerch rocket launcher on a curve is 35 metres, and the BrahMos missile carrier is 42 metres long, it is a huge task for the army to bring the equipment to the Chinese border from 5.5 metres highways.With Tuesday's order, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) of the Defence Ministry can begin expanding the breadth of the Rishikesh to Mana, Gangotri, and Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highways in Uttarakhand state, which is in the middle sector of the 3488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).The supreme court has made it clear to petitioners that feeder roads to India-China border will also be double lane paved shoulder configuration even if they are in a hilly region.The road-widening project was challenged by Citizens for Green Doon, a local NGO that red-flagged destruction to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.Satellite images and reports show that China has improved infrastructure along the LAC and built airstrips, helipads, roads, and railway networks, indicating that People's Liberation Army troops will be deployed round the year in the region.India and China have continued their deployment of military assets in the second consecutive winter in the Himalayas after two armies were embroiled in a bloody face-off in June last year. In the violent face-off that erupted over infrastructure development in the western sector of LAC, 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA troops were killed.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/india-could-be-attacked-from-all-fronts-china-poses-a-significant-challenge-iaf-chief-warns-1091344302.html
tibet
uttarakhand
ladakh region
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089889255_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b794dd8cc9a33d8f656c39525691cbdd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tibet, pla, uttarakhand, chinese people's liberation army (pla), ladakh region, border clashes, china, indian army, supreme court of india, highways authority of india (nhai), india, china and india clash in new flare-up of border standoff

Top Indian Court Paves Way for Army to Deploy BrahMos, Smerch Rocket Along Border with China

11:59 GMT 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupFILE- In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in India's Ladakh area
FILE- In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in India's Ladakh area - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The Indian Defence Ministry approached the Supreme Court after some environmentalists sought to ban three highway projects in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. Environmentalists feared that construction, without showing concern for the surroundings, could pave the way for disaster in the Himalayas.
The Supreme Court of India has granted the military permission to widen three highways connecting strategic passes along the border with China from 5.5 metres to 10 metres.
The court categorically said that there could not be judicial review over defense requirements.

"It is evident that the national highways provide vital connections to the establishments of the Armed Forces along the Nelong Axis, Mana Pass, Rimjhim Pass, Niti Pass, and Lipulekh Pass. The importance of the requirement of double-laned highways has been emphasised as it is necessary for the movement of trucks, equipment, and personnel of the Armed Forces," the supreme court noted.

During the previous hearing on 12 November, government lawyer Kottayan Katankot Venugopal argued that given the turning radius of the Smerch rocket launcher on a curve is 35 metres, and the BrahMos missile carrier is 42 metres long, it is a huge task for the army to bring the equipment to the Chinese border from 5.5 metres highways.
With Tuesday's order, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) of the Defence Ministry can begin expanding the breadth of the Rishikesh to Mana, Gangotri, and Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highways in Uttarakhand state, which is in the middle sector of the 3488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Indian army commandos patrol on a ridge during a jungle survival training session at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte, 38 miles north of Aizawal, capital of the northeastern India state of Mizoram, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2004 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
India 'Could Be Attacked From All Fronts', China Poses a 'Significant Challenge', IAF Chief Warns
8 December, 10:56 GMT
The supreme court has made it clear to petitioners that feeder roads to India-China border will also be double lane paved shoulder configuration even if they are in a hilly region.
The road-widening project was challenged by Citizens for Green Doon, a local NGO that red-flagged destruction to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
Satellite images and reports show that China has improved infrastructure along the LAC and built airstrips, helipads, roads, and railway networks, indicating that People's Liberation Army troops will be deployed round the year in the region.
India and China have continued their deployment of military assets in the second consecutive winter in the Himalayas after two armies were embroiled in a bloody face-off in June last year. In the violent face-off that erupted over infrastructure development in the western sector of LAC, 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA troops were killed.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:47 GMTFuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Videos
12:45 GMTAUKUS: Australia's Nuclear Subs May Cost $121 Bn, Carry 'Enormous Challenges', Warns Think Tank
12:24 GMTKushner Allegedly Screamed at Israeli Envoy Who Said Netanyahu Didn't Trust Trump on Peace Plan
12:23 GMTCourt in Belarus Sentences Husband of Tikhanovskaya to 18 Years in Prison, Source Says
12:07 GMTUkrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops to Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022
12:06 GMTExplosion at Colombian Airport Reportedly Kills Two Police Officers
11:59 GMTTop Indian Court Paves Way for Army to Deploy BrahMos, Smerch Rocket Along Border with China
11:52 GMTDarmanin: French Mosque to Be Closed Over 'Unacceptable Preaching'
11:36 GMTLIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads
11:26 GMTHong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Receives Letter Containing Razor Blade and Threats
11:19 GMTFans Accuse Rohit Sharma of 'Faking Injuries' as Indian Cricketer is Set to Miss South Africa Tour
11:16 GMTStar Hobson: UK Lesbian Boxer in ‘Toxic Relationship’ Convicted of Murdering Toddler During Lockdown
11:09 GMT'Below the Waterline': UK Gov't Report Warns Royal Navy Faces 'Significant Risk' in Upcoming Decade
11:06 GMTUS Working With Allies on 'Alternatives' as European States Vent Frustration Over Iran Nuclear Talks
11:03 GMTHundreds Evacuated From Leicester Square in London After Gas Leak Alert
10:54 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Method to Create Heat-Resistant Alloys
10:42 GMTKim Kardashian Passes 'Baby Bar' Law Exam After Failing Three Times
10:08 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal Team Requests Keeping Evidence Secret in Giuffre Sex Abuse Case
10:02 GMTVP Harris Still US Border Czar, WH Says as Guatemalan President Claims He Last Contacted Her in June
09:41 GMTBBC Accused of Anti-Semitism For Its Coverage of Altercation Between Jews and Muslims in London