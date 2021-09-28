https://sputniknews.com/20210928/100-chinese-soldiers-reportedly-cross-border-damage-indian-bridge-1089473108.html

100+ Chinese Soldiers Reportedly Cross Border, Damage Indian Bridge

100+ Chinese Soldiers Reportedly Cross Border, Damage Indian Bridge

The incident happened on 30 August in Barahoti, in the state of Uttarakhand, a region which has so far been relatively free of border tensions. This alleged... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-28T12:21+0000

2021-09-28T12:21+0000

2021-09-28T12:21+0000

pla

uttarakhand

wang yi

ladakh region

china

subrahmanyam jaishankar

indian army

border tensions

people's liberation army (pla) navy

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414639_0:146:3125:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_272e620d3e9d830d356f36c362a34114.jpg

More than 100 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and 55 horses crossed into Indian Territory in the middle of the disputed 3,488km Line of Actual Control. Insiders among security personnel told Economic Times that the incident took place on 30 August as Chinese soldiers crossed the Tun Jun La and damaged a bridge which was left for the Indians to repair.Since the area is de-militarised, locals informed India’s border guard of the intrusion. New Delhi considers the Line of Actual Control to be 3,488km long, whereas Beijing believes it is only 2,000km. The middle sector — the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh — is where there are the fewest tensions, with the two countries having come closer to a boundary agreement in 2018. The process, however, was stalled after India declared its northernmost state Ladakh as a separate Union Territory. On 23 September, Vikram Misri, India’s ambassador to China, urged Beijing to “avoid moving the goalposts".Misri also pleaded with China to stop viewing bilateral relations through the prism of relations with other countries.Presently, the two sides have been carrying out talks at several levels to solve the situation in eastern Ladakh that has existed since April 2020. India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and his counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, met in person in Moscow last year and on two separate occasions in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, in July and September this year.China’s Foreign Ministry statement quoted Wang saying, “the recent communication between the two foreign affairs and military departments was earnest and effective, and the overall situation in the border area was gradually de-escalated”. However, the two sides have not finalised the next date of talks at military commanders level, to discuss the border disengagement issue in areas such as the Depsang valley in eastern Ladakh.

uttarakhand

ladakh region

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pla, uttarakhand, wang yi, ladakh region, china, subrahmanyam jaishankar, indian army, border tensions, people's liberation army (pla) navy, india, china and india clash in new flare-up of border standoff