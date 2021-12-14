Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/prince-andrews-legal-team-requests-keeping-evidence-secret-in-giuffre-sex-abuse-case-1091509170.html
Prince Andrew's Legal Team Requests Keeping Evidence Secret in Giuffre Sex Abuse Case
Prince Andrew's Legal Team Requests Keeping Evidence Secret in Giuffre Sex Abuse Case
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "sex slaves", has accused the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was underage. The embattled British royal, however, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
2021-12-14T10:08+0000
2021-12-14T10:08+0000
prince andrew
sexual assault
virginia roberts giuffre
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083577794_0:181:2997:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_186a6d7d52689d42c0a2d53870721dda.jpg
Prince Andrew's attorneys have asked the judge to keep evidence secret as his legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre over alleged sexual assault is ongoing, The Times reported.According to the report, the duke's lawyer Andrew Brettler requested that US District Judge Lewis Kaplan keep Andrew's response to some of Giuffre's claims "sealed". These claims have not been disclosed either, with Prince Andrew only being accused of forcibly having sex with then-17-year-old Giuffre at the London estate of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The secrecy around the case is notable, as reports emerged earlier in the week suggesting that even Queen Elizabeth II (who happens to be paying Andrew's hefty legal fees in the case) is being left "in the dark" about her son's defence strategy. Prince Charles and Prince William are also reportedly unaware of the details of Andrew's legal response, as the duke has reportedly had "little or no discussion" about it with senior British royals.Prince Andrew is reportedly fully engaged in the development of his secretive legal strategy, even seeking to cancel his American team's Christmas so that the attorneys "leave no stone unturned" while looking for a way to battle Giuffre's accusations. According to the Tuesday report, however, the duke appears to have taken a break, enjoying a horse ride at Windsor with a couple of friends and smiling.The embattled royal has actively denied any wrongdoing, firing back at Giuffre with accusations of her seeking "another payday" in what he sees as her effort to make money off her association with Epstein.Andrew's lawyers are set to deliver their legal response in the case to Judge Kaplan on 4 January 2022. They have asked the judge to dismiss the sexual assault case, arguing that the New York law under which Giuffre has sued is unconstitutional.Meanwhile, another Epstein-associated legal drama is unfolding in New York, with his alleged "madame", Ghislaine Maxwell, fending off accusations of procuring underage girls for the late businessman. In a bid to prove her innocence and challenge the six sex trafficking counts she faces, Maxwell's legal team is reportedly set to call 35 witnesses. Her case is scheduled to last several weeks. If found guilty, Maxwell could face up to 80 years behind bars.
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
0
I'm sure Prince Andrew will find your information very useful as he trys to cleanse his scabby cock. However have you considered if you stop with the cheap hookers you won't need Dr Jenny Tilwartz and the 'snake' oil she provides.
0
4
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083577794_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffae07b0e303b34d1c17e71d0bfb6f79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince andrew, sexual assault, virginia roberts giuffre, uk

Prince Andrew's Legal Team Requests Keeping Evidence Secret in Giuffre Sex Abuse Case

10:08 GMT 14.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges in Bruges.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges in Bruges. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "sex slaves", has accused the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was underage. The embattled British royal, however, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Prince Andrew's attorneys have asked the judge to keep evidence secret as his legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre over alleged sexual assault is ongoing, The Times reported.
According to the report, the duke's lawyer Andrew Brettler requested that US District Judge Lewis Kaplan keep Andrew's response to some of Giuffre's claims "sealed".
These claims have not been disclosed either, with Prince Andrew only being accused of forcibly having sex with then-17-year-old Giuffre at the London estate of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The secrecy around the case is notable, as reports emerged earlier in the week suggesting that even Queen Elizabeth II (who happens to be paying Andrew's hefty legal fees in the case) is being left "in the dark" about her son's defence strategy. Prince Charles and Prince William are also reportedly unaware of the details of Andrew's legal response, as the duke has reportedly had "little or no discussion" about it with senior British royals.
Prince Andrew is reportedly fully engaged in the development of his secretive legal strategy, even seeking to cancel his American team's Christmas so that the attorneys "leave no stone unturned" while looking for a way to battle Giuffre's accusations.
According to the Tuesday report, however, the duke appears to have taken a break, enjoying a horse ride at Windsor with a couple of friends and smiling.
The embattled royal has actively denied any wrongdoing, firing back at Giuffre with accusations of her seeking "another payday" in what he sees as her effort to make money off her association with Epstein.
Andrew's lawyers are set to deliver their legal response in the case to Judge Kaplan on 4 January 2022. They have asked the judge to dismiss the sexual assault case, arguing that the New York law under which Giuffre has sued is unconstitutional.
Meanwhile, another Epstein-associated legal drama is unfolding in New York, with his alleged "madame", Ghislaine Maxwell, fending off accusations of procuring underage girls for the late businessman. In a bid to prove her innocence and challenge the six sex trafficking counts she faces, Maxwell's legal team is reportedly set to call 35 witnesses.
Her case is scheduled to last several weeks. If found guilty, Maxwell could face up to 80 years behind bars.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
eaearale andrea
14 December, 13:18 GMT
000000
I'm sure Prince Andrew will find your information very useful as he trys to cleanse his scabby cock. However have you considered if you stop with the cheap hookers you won't need Dr Jenny Tilwartz and the 'snake' oil she provides.
WWillyspit
14 December, 13:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:19 GMTFans Accuse Rohit Sharma of 'Faking Injuries' as Indian Cricketer is Set to Miss South Africa Tour
11:16 GMTStar Hobson: UK Lesbian Boxer in ‘Toxic Relationship’ Convicted of Murdering Toddler During Lockdown
11:09 GMT'Below the Waterline': UK Gov't Report Warns Royal Navy Faces 'Significant Risk' in Upcoming Decade
11:06 GMTUS Working With Allies on 'Alternatives' as European States Vent Frustration Over Iran Nuclear Talks
11:03 GMTHundreds Evacuated From Leicester Square in London After Gas Leak Alert
10:54 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Method to Create Heat-Resistant Alloys
10:42 GMTKim Kardashian Passes 'Baby Bar' Law Exam After Failing Three Times
10:08 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal Team Requests Keeping Evidence Secret in Giuffre Sex Abuse Case
10:02 GMTVP Harris Still US Border Czar, WH Says as Guatemalan President Claims He Last Contacted Her in June
09:41 GMTBBC Accused of Anti-Semitism For Its Coverage of Altercation Between Jews and Muslims in London
08:52 GMTWHO Expects Increase in Number of Hospitalisations, Deaths From Omicron Coronavirus Strain
08:44 GMTBrazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country
08:36 GMTArmenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey
08:25 GMTPolice Investigate 'Suspicious Death' at Tesla Factory in California
08:20 GMTNike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT
08:18 GMTAustrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned
08:08 GMTIsraeli Politicians and Media Tend to Ignore Netanyahu's Achievements, Here's Why
07:53 GMTBlinken: China's 'Aggressive Actions' a Cause of 'Concern' in Asia, Threaten $3 Trillion in Commerce
07:24 GMTBlinken Urges Senate to Act to Confirm Biden's Nominees 'For the Sake of Our National Security'
07:19 GMTKentucky Residents Reel From Devastating Tornado, Prepare to Deal With Aftermath