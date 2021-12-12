Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/uk-queen-reportedly-in-the-dark-over-prince-andrews-defence-strategy-in-giuffre-sex-abuse-scandal-1091456756.html
UK Queen Reportedly 'in the Dark' Over Prince Andrew's Defence Strategy in Giuffre Sex Abuse Scandal
UK Queen Reportedly 'in the Dark' Over Prince Andrew's Defence Strategy in Giuffre Sex Abuse Scandal
Prince Andrew, the embattled UK royal accused of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was underage, has been struggling to fend off the scandalous case.
2021-12-12T10:10+0000
2021-12-12T10:12+0000
queen elizabeth ii
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
sex scandal
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091456889_0:60:1150:707_1920x0_80_0_0_ee1cab27c11821d688e6aa04080d52d6.jpg
Prince Andrew has had "little or no discussion" with either Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, or Prince William about his plans to defend himself over the sex abuse allegations brought by Virginia Giuffre, The Mirror has reported.The senior royals have reportedly been "left in the dark" about his court strategy even though it is the Queen who pays his legal fees. According to the inside sources cited by The Mirror, the Duke of York appears to be "less than forthcoming" over the matter.Neither Buckingham Palace nor Prince Andrew's team have offered their comments regarding the report.The Duke of York's secrecy comes in light of earlier reports that he asked his American legal team to forgo Christmas celebrations in order to "leave no stone unturned" as they forge a way to fend off the allegations by Giuffre. One of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, she has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage.The embattled royal has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. With his California legal team set to deliver their final submissions to a court in New York on 13 December, it has been reported that the Prince Andrew's legal fees might hit the millions - a sum to be paid by his mother, the Queen.As Andrew prepares for the civil lawsuit, another trial is already underway in New York, with Epstein's reported madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, battling allegations of her procuring minors for the late financier.
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/prince-andrew-reportedly-cancels-legal-teams-xmas-in-frantic-effort-to-get-sex-abuse-case-ditched-1091346369.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091456889_65:0:1085:765_1920x0_80_0_0_5378028f9003d839337b813bc852946d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
queen elizabeth ii, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, sex scandal, uk

UK Queen Reportedly 'in the Dark' Over Prince Andrew's Defence Strategy in Giuffre Sex Abuse Scandal

10:10 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 12.12.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Prince Andrew, the embattled UK royal accused of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was underage, has been struggling to fend off the scandalous case. According to some reports, he even demanded his US legal team to "cancel Christmas" in order to ramp up their efforts to get the case thrown out of court.
Prince Andrew has had "little or no discussion" with either Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, or Prince William about his plans to defend himself over the sex abuse allegations brought by Virginia Giuffre, The Mirror has reported.
The senior royals have reportedly been "left in the dark" about his court strategy even though it is the Queen who pays his legal fees. According to the inside sources cited by The Mirror, the Duke of York appears to be "less than forthcoming" over the matter.

"Everyone from the very top has been left in the dark", one of the sources told the outlet. "The fact there has been little or no discussion with senior members of the family is just mind-boggling".

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Prince Andrew's team have offered their comments regarding the report.
The Duke of York's secrecy comes in light of earlier reports that he asked his American legal team to forgo Christmas celebrations in order to "leave no stone unturned" as they forge a way to fend off the allegations by Giuffre. One of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, she has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage.
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Prince Andrew Reportedly Cancels Legal Team's Xmas in Frantic Effort to Get Sex Abuse Case Ditched
8 December, 10:35 GMT
The embattled royal has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. With his California legal team set to deliver their final submissions to a court in New York on 13 December, it has been reported that the Prince Andrew's legal fees might hit the millions - a sum to be paid by his mother, the Queen.
As Andrew prepares for the civil lawsuit, another trial is already underway in New York, with Epstein's reported madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, battling allegations of her procuring minors for the late financier.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:19 GMTPutin Told Biden During Call Russian Troops Located Within Country's Borders Pose No Threat
10:10 GMTUK Queen Reportedly 'in the Dark' Over Prince Andrew's Defence Strategy in Giuffre Sex Abuse Scandal
10:04 GMTPolish Official Says US Softened Stance on Nord Stream 2 to Buy Temporary Peace
09:46 GMTPowerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand
09:35 GMTTrade, Security, & Palestinians Expected to Top Israeli PM Bennett's Agenda During Visit to UAE
09:18 GMTJoe Biden Blasted Online for Pushing Climate Agenda While Commenting on Deadly Storms in US
09:07 GMTCanberra Doesn't See Itself as 'a Party to the Case' of Julian Assange as US Wins Extradition Appeal
08:06 GMTFormer Barcelona Youth Chief Benaiges Accused of Sexual Abuse of Minors, Report Says
07:36 GMTOver 200,000 People Left Without Electricity in Ontario Due to Strong Wind
06:44 GMTBritney Spears' Father Asked Court to Grant Him Access to Singer's Estate, Report Says
06:31 GMTJapan to Cull 7,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Aomori, Reports Say
06:29 GMTUK Media Publishes Photo of BoJo Holding No 10 2020 Xmas Quiz 'in Breach of COVID Laws'
06:04 GMTRussian Embassy Wishes Speedy Recovery to Victims of Deadly Tornadoes in US
05:48 GMTIndian PM's Twitter Account Hacked, Sharing Message That Country Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender
05:41 GMTSpanish Catholic Bishop Suspended for Marrying 'Satanic Ero-Fiction' Writer
05:41 GMTTruss and Le Drian Discuss 'Challenging Aggressors Like Russia'
05:17 GMTGas Explosion in Sicily Kills at Least Two People, Seven Remain Missing - Photos, Videos
04:09 GMTHouse COVID Panel Issues Warning After Ex-Trump Aide Navarro Refuses to Comply With Subpoena
03:57 GMTS-upiter: Team of Scientists Discover Planet 10 Times the Size of Jupiter
03:45 GMTTwo Dead After Ukrainian Drone Drops Explosives in Donetsk Republic - People's Militia