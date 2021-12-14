https://sputniknews.com/20211214/german-foreign-minister-hopes-to-give-new-impetus-to-nuclear-disarmament-1091517173.html

German Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament

Germany will, alongside other non-nuclear states, present a roadmap for ridding the world of atom bombs at next month's global conference in New York, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

The Swedish capital is hosting a meeting of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, launched in 2019 to build political support for the 10th review conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which will take place from 4-28 January.The minister said that the Stockholm roadmap would give the NPT talks new credibility and practical validity. She also believes that the global pursuit of nuclear disarmament has been undermined by the unravelling of the US-Russian treaty that banned land-based medium-range missiles.

