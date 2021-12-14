Registration was successful!
Live Video: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
German Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament
German Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament
Germany will, alongside other non-nuclear states, present a roadmap for ridding the world of atom bombs at next month's global conference in New York, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.
2021-12-14T14:03+0000
2021-12-14T14:12+0000
nuclear disarmament
europe
germany
The Swedish capital is hosting a meeting of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, launched in 2019 to build political support for the 10th review conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which will take place from 4-28 January.The minister said that the Stockholm roadmap would give the NPT talks new credibility and practical validity. She also believes that the global pursuit of nuclear disarmament has been undermined by the unravelling of the US-Russian treaty that banned land-based medium-range missiles.
nuclear disarmament, europe, germany

German Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament

14:03 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 14.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ANNEGRET HILSECo-leader of Germany's Green party and designated candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock leaves after an interview, in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2021
Co-leader of Germany's Green party and designated candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock leaves after an interview, in Berlin, Germany, April 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / ANNEGRET HILSE
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany will, alongside other non-nuclear states, present a roadmap for ridding the world of atom bombs at next month's global conference in New York, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"Nuclear disarmament urgently needs new impulses. As the new federal government, we have resolved to take on a leading role in this regard", she told reporters before flying to Stockholm.

The Swedish capital is hosting a meeting of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, launched in 2019 to build political support for the 10th review conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which will take place from 4-28 January.

"We developed specific proposals and thus showed a way to make the world safer from nuclear weapons step by step. Today the focus is on how we can ensure that this path is actually being followed", Baerbock said.

The minister said that the Stockholm roadmap would give the NPT talks new credibility and practical validity. She also believes that the global pursuit of nuclear disarmament has been undermined by the unravelling of the US-Russian treaty that banned land-based medium-range missiles.
