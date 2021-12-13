Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/wife-of-us-spy-to-finally-stand-trial-for-killing-uk-teen-harry-dunn-1091493339.html
Wife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn
Wife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn
Police believe Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a CIA agent, was driving on the wrong side of the road on August 29 when she hit the 19-year-old head-on, killing... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T20:25+0000
2021-12-13T20:20+0000
harry dunn
us
britain
central intelligence agency (cia)
uk
westminster magistrates court
joe biden
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266299_0:178:1433:984_1920x0_80_0_0_65f96fa9d03a16aeec71780f5e7f7fe4.png
The US woman accused of killing British teenager Harry Dunn through reckless driving will finally stand trial in a UK court — via video link.Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told the PA news agency that she and her family were feeling “very emotional” on hearing the news that Sacoolas would face justice.Sacoolas, the wife of CIA agent Jonathan Sacoolas, is alleged to have been driving on the wrong side of the road on August 27, 2019, when she struck head-on 19-year-old Dunn who was riding his motorcycle in the correct lane. She had just left the RAF Croughton airbase in Nottinghamshire, where her husband worked at a US Air Force listening post.She escaped prosecution by fleeing to her home country 19 days after the incident, claiming diplomatic immunity. The US has since refused to extradite her to face trial in the UK despite the spurious grounds of her claim.Dunn's family has fought numerous legal battles to have Sacoolas face trial, going so far as to appeal to former US President Donald Trump, and his successor, US President Joe Biden, to intervene. Family spokesperson Radd Seiger seized on revelations that the suspect was also a CIA agent.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced late Monday that the trial would begin on January 19 2022 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, with Sacoolas understood to be appearing via video link.“Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial," he added. "It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings."At the UN General Assembly in New York in September, new British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke with her US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about "delivering justice for Harry's family".
https://sputniknews.com/20210810/us-woman-who-killed-harry-dunn-in-car-crash-was-possibly-distracted-by-phone-report-says-1083567298.html
UK now understands the true nature of their US relationship. You will be abused and you will put up with it.
1
1
us
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266299_0:2:1433:1077_1920x0_80_0_0_aba2d94b28095c380ea59af2a809bdaa.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
harry dunn, us, britain, central intelligence agency (cia), uk, westminster magistrates court, joe biden, donald trump

Wife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn

20:25 GMT 13.12.2021
© Photo : Mohamed ElmaaziRadd Sieger and Harry Dunn's mother 3
Radd Sieger and Harry Dunn's mother 3 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Police believe Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a CIA agent, was driving on the wrong side of the road on August 29 when she hit the 19-year-old head-on, killing him. Nineteen days later she fled the UK for the US, claiming diplomatic immunity from prosecution.
The US woman accused of killing British teenager Harry Dunn through reckless driving will finally stand trial in a UK court — via video link.
Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told the PA news agency that she and her family were feeling “very emotional” on hearing the news that Sacoolas would face justice.
"My family and I are feeling very emotional and overwhelmed, having just learned the news that Mrs. Sacoolas is now to face our justice system," Charles said. "It is all that we asked for following Harry’s death."
Sacoolas, the wife of CIA agent Jonathan Sacoolas, is alleged to have been driving on the wrong side of the road on August 27, 2019, when she struck head-on 19-year-old Dunn who was riding his motorcycle in the correct lane. She had just left the RAF Croughton airbase in Nottinghamshire, where her husband worked at a US Air Force listening post.
She escaped prosecution by fleeing to her home country 19 days after the incident, claiming diplomatic immunity. The US has since refused to extradite her to face trial in the UK despite the spurious grounds of her claim.
Dunn's family has fought numerous legal battles to have Sacoolas face trial, going so far as to appeal to former US President Donald Trump, and his successor, US President Joe Biden, to intervene. Family spokesperson Radd Seiger seized on revelations that the suspect was also a CIA agent.
Floral tributes lay on the roadside near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, central England on October 10, 2019, at the spot where British motorcyclist Harry Dunn was killed as he travelled along the B4031 on August 27. - Dunn was killed on August 27 when his motorbike collided with a car near a Royal Air Force base in Northamptonshire in central England, which is used by the US military as a communications hub. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2021
US Woman Who Killed Harry Dunn in Car Crash Was Possibly 'Distracted by Phone', Report Says
10 August, 02:56 GMT
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced late Monday that the trial would begin on January 19 2022 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, with Sacoolas understood to be appearing via video link.
“While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter," a CPS spokesman said.
“Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial," he added. "It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings."
At the UN General Assembly in New York in September, new British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke with her US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about "delivering justice for Harry's family".
401000
Discuss
Popular comments
UK now understands the true nature of their US relationship. You will be abused and you will put up with it.
KKiwi
13 December, 23:48 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:09 GMTSenate Democrat Manchin Raises Inflation Concern Over Biden's BBB Plan as Party Pushes to Pass Bill
20:46 GMTFormer US Police Officer Chauvin to Appear in Court on Wednesday to Change Plea - Filing
20:42 GMTUS Supreme Court Denies Bid to Block New York Health Care Worker COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
20:25 GMTWife of US Spy to Finally Stand Trial for Killing UK Teen Harry Dunn
20:23 GMTFormer Afghan Ambassador Reveals What Has to be Done by Taliban to Gain International Recognition
19:04 GMTBiden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual
18:34 GMTUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
18:25 GMTJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
18:24 GMTOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
18:08 GMTBritish, American Retailers Join Court Battles Against Visa, MasterCard Over Transaction Fees
18:08 GMTUS Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:19 GMTRussian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Brain Diseases
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
17:15 GMTPutin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
17:07 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate With UK Counterpart