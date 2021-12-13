https://sputniknews.com/20211213/uefa-to-hold-champions-league-draw-again-after-mistake-1091486770.html

UEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake

UEFA will conduct the Champions League Round of 16 draw again after a technical mistake in a procedure conducted earlier on Monday, the organisation said.

According to reports, the software that was supposed to keep track of which teams cannot be paired, glitched. As a result, Manchester United and Villarreal were matched together, despite them already having played against each other in the group stage.

2021

