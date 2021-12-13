UEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake

According to reports, the software that was supposed to keep track of which teams cannot be paired, glitched. As a result, Manchester United and Villarreal were matched together, despite them already having played against each other in the group stage.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UEFA will conduct the Champions League Round of 16 draw again after a technical mistake in a procedure conducted earlier on Monday, the organisation said.
"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET", UEFA tweeted.
