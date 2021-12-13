https://sputniknews.com/20211213/time-magazine-picks-elon-musk-as-person-of-the-year-1091486226.html

Time Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year

Time magazine announced on Monday that it has chosen Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021."This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie, and Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars", Time's profile for Musk reads.Aside from Musk, the magazine also chose Heroes of the year (the vaccine scientists), Athlete of the year (iconic US gymnast Simone Biles), and Entertainer of the year (American actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo).Musk succeeds US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who triumphed last year as Time's choice for Person of the Year.

