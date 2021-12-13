Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/time-magazine-picks-elon-musk-as-person-of-the-year-1091486226.html
Time Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
Time Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
Time Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
2021-12-13T12:43+0000
2021-12-13T12:59+0000
society
elon musk
time magazine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553195_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bb266371084b5a5b639195ee85cbfde.jpg
Time magazine announced on Monday that it has chosen Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021."This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie, and Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars", Time's profile for Musk reads.Aside from Musk, the magazine also chose Heroes of the year (the vaccine scientists), Athlete of the year (iconic US gymnast Simone Biles), and Entertainer of the year (American actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo).Musk succeeds US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who triumphed last year as Time's choice for Person of the Year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553195_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec94f9cc6914232246090850a16aba26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, elon musk, time magazine

Time Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year

12:43 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 13.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeCEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The founder of SpaceX and Tesla takes over the title from US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who received it in 2020.
Time magazine announced on Monday that it has chosen Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021.
"This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie, and Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars", Time's profile for Musk reads.
Aside from Musk, the magazine also chose Heroes of the year (the vaccine scientists), Athlete of the year (iconic US gymnast Simone Biles), and Entertainer of the year (American actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo).
Musk succeeds US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who triumphed last year as Time's choice for Person of the Year.
012000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Repots Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
12:43 GMTSweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
12:42 GMTAustralia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
12:41 GMTTehran Reportedly Getting Ready for Space Satellite Launch Amid Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
12:28 GMTUS Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After
12:19 GMTIndia Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes Killed in Parliament Attack 20 Years Ago
12:11 GMT#MeToo: 'James Bond' Actress Naomie Harris Reveals 'Huge Star' Groped Her During an Audition
11:46 GMTRussia Can Help Central African Republic Boost Its Military Power, Parliament Speaker Says
11:46 GMTKapow! Seven Charged Over Shocking London Supermarket Brawl Involving Batman and Spiderman
11:39 GMTBoris Johnson: At Least One COVID Omicron Death Confirmed in UK
11:38 GMTUS Forces Kidnapped Several Civilians in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Local Media Says
11:36 GMTSeeking 'Good Relations' With All Countries, Taliban Appears Ready to Sink Feud With US
10:39 GMTDamaged USS Connecticut Seen for the First Time Since October Collision - Photo
10:35 GMTIsrael's Tour Guides Disappointed & Frustrated as Country Keeps Its Doors Shut for Foreign Visitors
10:16 GMTReports of New Zealand Man Having 10 COVID Shots in One Day Probed by Health Authorities
09:36 GMTBoJo's Booster Plan: NHS Providers to Do Its Best to Deliver on Vaccinating Million People Per Day