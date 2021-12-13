Sputnik comes live from Mayfield, Kentucky which is one of the worst-hit cities in the US after devastating tornadoes wrought havoc on the American Midwest. At least 80 people are believed to have been killed by the storms throughout Kentucky, and the final death toll may exceed 100, according to Governor Andy Beshear.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Situation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
President Joe Biden has declared a federal disaster in Kentucky, after a series of tornadoes which are believed to have been some of the "largest" to have occurred in American history.
