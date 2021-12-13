Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Situation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/situation-in-mayfield-kentucky-ravaged-by-one-of-the-worst-tornadoes-in-us-history-1091480221.html
Situation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
Situation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History
Previously, President Joe Biden declared federal disaster in Kentucky, after a spell of tornadoes which is believed to be one of the "largest" to ever take place in American history.
2021-12-13T14:06+0000
2021-12-13T14:06+0000
us
kentucky
tornadoes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091488346_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2fb468b4b05e8b1554358b485dc637fe.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Mayfield, Kentucky which is one of the worst-hit cities in the US after devastating tornadoes wrought havoc on the American Midwest. At least 80 people are believed to have been killed by the storms throughout Kentucky, and the final death toll may exceed 100, according to Governor Andy Beshear.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
kentucky
us, kentucky, tornadoes

Situation in Mayfield, Kentucky, Ravaged by One of the Worst Tornadoes in US History

14:06 GMT 13.12.2021
© Sputnik
President Joe Biden has declared a federal disaster in Kentucky, after a series of tornadoes which are believed to have been some of the "largest" to have occurred in American history.
Sputnik comes live from Mayfield, Kentucky which is one of the worst-hit cities in the US after devastating tornadoes wrought havoc on the American Midwest. At least 80 people are believed to have been killed by the storms throughout Kentucky, and the final death toll may exceed 100, according to Governor Andy Beshear.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
