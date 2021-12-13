https://sputniknews.com/20211213/reports-of-new-zealand-man-having-10-covid-shots-in-one-day-probed-by-health-authorities-1091481809.html

Reports of New Zealand Man Having 10 COVID Shots in One Day Probed by Health Authorities

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has opened a probe into claims that a man received up to 10 COVID-19 vaccination doses in one day on behalf of other people.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has opened a probe into claims that a man received up to 10 COVID-19 vaccination doses in one day on behalf of other people.The investigation follows local media reports that the man, who visited several vaccination centres in New Zealand, was paid to receive a shot on behalf of other people who were apparently seeking to avoid restrictions on the unvaccinated but were unwilling to get a jab. In New Zealand, people are not obliged to show identification when receiving a COVID vaccine.Spokesperson Astrid Koornneef told reporters that the Health Ministry is "very concerned about this situation" and is "working with the appropriate agencies".The Health Ministry earlier declined to elaborate on where the incident took place but called on the man, whose name was not revealed, to visit a doctor for advice as soon as possible.University of Auckland vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris told the news website Stuff that with studies not covering such excessive doses, it is difficult to predict what might happen to someone who received 10 vaccine doses in a single day.The vaccinologist was echoed by Malaghan Institute director and immunologist Graham Le Gros, who slammed the man's actions as "silly and dangerous".

