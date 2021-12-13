https://sputniknews.com/20211213/one-dead-and-14-injured-in-texas-vigil-shooting-1091477013.html

One Dead and 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting

One person was killed and 14 were injured in a vigil shooting in Baytown in the southern US state of Texas, Harris Country Sheriff Ed...

us

shooting

The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire.Homicide and firearm investigators have been deployed at the scene, according to Gonzales.

