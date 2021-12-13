One Dead and 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting

The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire.Homicide and firearm investigators have been deployed at the scene, according to Gonzales.
Why is going on with vehicles in the US? Only recently we heard of an SUV driving into a crowd killing several people ..... Now we have "The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire" - who gave the vehicle a gun?😲
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed and 14 were injured in a vigil shooting in Baytown in the southern US state of Texas, Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
"[The] number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries", Gonzalez said on Twitter.
