International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/one-dead-and-14-injured-in-texas-vigil-shooting-1091477013.html
One Dead and 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting
One Dead and 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting
One person was killed and 14 were injured in a vigil shooting in Baytown in the southern US state of Texas, Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. 13.12.2021
2021-12-13T06:39+0000
2021-12-13T06:39+0000
us
shooting
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0c/1079859854_0:122:2731:1658_1920x0_80_0_0_50970b99cbafd719a879804677d5262f.jpg
The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire.Homicide and firearm investigators have been deployed at the scene, according to Gonzales.
Why is going on with vehicles in the US? Only recently we heard of an SUV driving into a crowd killing several people ..... Now we have "The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire" - who gave the vehicle a gun?😲
us, shooting

One Dead and 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting

06:39 GMT 13.12.2021
© Flickr / Jason LawrenceTexas police car
Texas police car
© Flickr / Jason Lawrence
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed and 14 were injured in a vigil shooting in Baytown in the southern US state of Texas, Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"[The] number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries", Gonzalez said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire.
Homicide and firearm investigators have been deployed at the scene, according to Gonzales.
Why is going on with vehicles in the US? Only recently we heard of an SUV driving into a crowd killing several people ..... Now we have "The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire" - who gave the vehicle a gun?😲
