Two Dead After Ukraine's Drone Drops Explosives in Donetsk Republic - People’s Militia

DONETSK (Sputnik) - Two soldiers were killed after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian security forces dropped explosives in the self-proclaimed... 12.12.2021

The Ukrainian UAV dropped explosives near a public transport station on Friday, according to the DPR Militia. The explosive did not detonate, and soldiers arrived to disarm it. However, when the operation was underway, a blast came leaving one soldier dead and another injured.Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including the Contact Group in Minsk, which has adopted three documents aimed at resolving the conflict since September 2014. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.

