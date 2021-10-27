Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/ukrainian-forces-staged-drone-attack-on-oil-tank-farm-in-donetsk-1090242261.html
Ukrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack on Oil Tank Farm in Donetsk
Ukrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack on Oil Tank Farm in Donetsk
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian security forces staged a drone attack on an oil tank farm in Donetsk, no explosion took place due to ammo failure, Alexey... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-27T10:03+0000
2021-10-27T10:28+0000
world
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105168/92/1051689299_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_ebce36f93964e0de0b7c17e1a1785a2f.jpg
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's monitors were notified of the incident, the DPR official said.Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014 when they proclaimed independence following a violent coup in Kiev. This October, the tensions escalated in the area, after the Ukrainian military boosted its operations, reportedly using UAVs to attack the DPR forces.
Isn't it time already to clean up the nazi trash for once and for all? Postponing the obvious solution will only make it worse.
4
had the NAF made a drone attack on Ukraine the Western media would be in uproar that the evil Russians were attacking poor innocent Ukraine .... hypocrites
3
3
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105168/92/1051689299_320:0:5440:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_b4284fead1335063e875f6d5885d2487.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, ukraine, donetsk people's republic, drone attack

Ukrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack on Oil Tank Farm in Donetsk

10:03 GMT 27.10.2021 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 27.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Aleksey FILIPPOV(File) Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region
(File) Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Aleksey FILIPPOV
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian security forces staged a drone attack on an oil tank farm in Donetsk, no explosion took place due to ammo failure, Alexey Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Donbass security subgroup of the joint ceasefire control centre, said on Wednesday.

"This morning, Ukrainian armed formations attempted to blow up an oil depot in the city of Donetsk using a UAV. The UAV with an attached explosive device fell on an oil depot cistern but did not detonate immediately", Nikonorov said.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's monitors were notified of the incident, the DPR official said.

"During the attempt to defuse the explosive device, an explosion occurred... Victims and large-scale consequences were avoided", Nikonorov added.

Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014 when they proclaimed independence following a violent coup in Kiev. This October, the tensions escalated in the area, after the Ukrainian military boosted its operations, reportedly using UAVs to attack the DPR forces.
030101
Discuss
Popular comments
Isn't it time already to clean up the nazi trash for once and for all? Postponing the obvious solution will only make it worse.
md101
27 October, 13:11 GMT4
000000
had the NAF made a drone attack on Ukraine the Western media would be in uproar that the evil Russians were attacking poor innocent Ukraine .... hypocrites
Alba1970
27 October, 13:16 GMT3
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:10 GMTBritish Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Contracts Coronavirus, Media Says
10:53 GMTSky's the Limit? Israel and UAE Agree to Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects
10:52 GMTTest and Trace: One of UK's 'Most Expensive' COVID Programmes Flops, Report Finds
10:42 GMTHouston Texans Chairman Apologises For Calling COVID-19 'China Virus'
10:37 GMTAssange's Fiancée Counts on UK Court to Decide Against WikiLeaks Founder's Extradition to US
10:11 GMTMoscow-Bound Egypt Air Flight Returns to Cairo After Declaring Mid-Air Emergency
10:08 GMTHillary Clinton's Closest Aide Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by US Senator, Media Says
10:06 GMTRussia Condemns French Information Doctrine as 'Social Networks Militarisation'
10:03 GMTUkrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack on Oil Tank Farm in Donetsk
09:58 GMTWashington Provides Assurances to UK That Assange Can Serve Any US-Imposed Sentence in Australia
09:55 GMTVideo: Angry Drivers Throw Ink at Elderly Insulate Britain Protesters in London
09:34 GMTHindu Activists Vandalise Mosque as Protests in Northeastern India Turn Violent - Video
09:23 GMTSonia Gandhi Bashes Indian Gov't for Vaccinating 'Less Than a Third of Adult Population' in 9 Months
08:55 GMTLavrov: Terrorists Disguised as Afghan Refugees Trying to Get Into Neighbouring Countries
08:22 GMTWaqar Younis Ignites Indians After Claiming He Loves Namaz Recited 'in Front of Hindus' at T20 Match
08:18 GMTErdogan Seeks to Discuss US-Turkey Row Over F-35 Jets With Biden at Glasgow Talks
08:12 GMTTerror Group Threatens Those Reporting Students 'Celebrating' Pakistan's T20 Win vs India
07:53 GMTChina Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in Response to Blinken's UN Statements
07:47 GMTFrance and Bayern Munich Player Lucas Hernandez Spared Jail Term
07:42 GMTUS Regulator Bans China Telecom America Over 'Significant' National Security Risks