Ukrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack on Oil Tank Farm in Donetsk

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's monitors were notified of the incident, the DPR official said.Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014 when they proclaimed independence following a violent coup in Kiev. This October, the tensions escalated in the area, after the Ukrainian military boosted its operations, reportedly using UAVs to attack the DPR forces.
md101
Isn't it time already to clean up the nazi trash for once and for all? Postponing the obvious solution will only make it worse.
4
Alba1970
had the NAF made a drone attack on Ukraine the Western media would be in uproar that the evil Russians were attacking poor innocent Ukraine .... hypocrites
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian security forces staged a drone attack on an oil tank farm in Donetsk, no explosion took place due to ammo failure, Alexey Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Donbass security subgroup of the joint ceasefire control centre, said on Wednesday.
"This morning, Ukrainian armed formations attempted to blow up an oil depot in the city of Donetsk using a UAV. The UAV with an attached explosive device fell on an oil depot cistern but did not detonate immediately", Nikonorov said.
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's monitors were notified of the incident, the DPR official said.
"During the attempt to defuse the explosive device, an explosion occurred... Victims and large-scale consequences were avoided", Nikonorov added.
Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014 when they proclaimed independence following a violent coup in Kiev. This October, the tensions escalated in the area, after the Ukrainian military boosted its operations, reportedly using UAVs to attack the DPR forces.