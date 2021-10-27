https://sputniknews.com/20211027/ukrainian-forces-staged-drone-attack-on-oil-tank-farm-in-donetsk-1090242261.html

Ukrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack on Oil Tank Farm in Donetsk

Ukrainian Forces Staged Drone Attack on Oil Tank Farm in Donetsk

DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian security forces staged a drone attack on an oil tank farm in Donetsk, no explosion took place due to ammo failure, Alexey... 27.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-27T10:03+0000

2021-10-27T10:03+0000

2021-10-27T10:28+0000

world

ukraine

donetsk people's republic

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105168/92/1051689299_0:300:5760:3540_1920x0_80_0_0_ebce36f93964e0de0b7c17e1a1785a2f.jpg

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe's monitors were notified of the incident, the DPR official said.Ukraine has been waging war against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014 when they proclaimed independence following a violent coup in Kiev. This October, the tensions escalated in the area, after the Ukrainian military boosted its operations, reportedly using UAVs to attack the DPR forces.

md101 Isn't it time already to clean up the nazi trash for once and for all? Postponing the obvious solution will only make it worse. 4

Alba1970 had the NAF made a drone attack on Ukraine the Western media would be in uproar that the evil Russians were attacking poor innocent Ukraine .... hypocrites 3

3

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, ukraine, donetsk people's republic, drone attack