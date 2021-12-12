https://sputniknews.com/20211212/report-us-navy-requests-98mln-for-rd-to-build-new-stealth-sub-to-compete-for-undersea-supremacy-1091463004.html

Report: US Navy Requests $98Mln for R&D to Build New Stealth Sub to Compete for ‘Undersea Supremacy’

The US Navy’s proposed 2022 budget requests at least $98 million in research and development funding to create a Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), that the navy plans to start buying in 2031, a new report has revealed.

The US Navy’s proposed 2022 budget requests at least $98 million in research and development funding to create a Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), that the Navy plans to start buying in 2031, a new report has revealed.The survey, published by the Congressional Research Service institute, claimed that the SSN(X) is due to become a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarine, also known as submersible ship nuclear (SSN).The survey argued that at least 66 SSN(X)s are due to be built by 2048, with a price tag for each such submarine estimated to stand at $5.8 billion.The Congressional Research Service cited the Navy as saying that the new vehicle will be designed “to counter the emerging threat posed by near peer adversary competition for undersea supremacy”.The Navy added that the SSN(X) features “greater transit speed under increased stealth conditions in all ocean environments, and carry a larger inventory of weapons and diverse payloads”.The Congressional Research Service report comes after Rear Admiral Joseph Houston, commander of the US Naval Submarine Forces, praised the SSN(X), adding that the Navy is “looking at the ultimate apex predator for the maritime domain”.“That is going to be what I’m going to call SSN(X), the apex predator, because it really needs to be ready for that major combat operations, it’s going to need to be able to go behind enemy lines and deliver that punch. That is going to really establish our primacy”, Houston asserted.

Notta Snowflake $98 mil is what Uncle Same should spend on researching hull metal coating for the Zumwalt-type vessels. In 35 years of working with machine shops most of which possessing perennial US Navy contracts for drydock scheduled maintenance, I have never received a straight answer as to why vessel coatings do not have as their first layer a simply-applied coat of titanium nitride prior to priming. It is inexpensive now. Either that or maybe it is because most titanium in the US is of Russian origin. $98 million will not buy the US Navy a kid's yoyo and a pack of gum anymore, I suppose. 0

