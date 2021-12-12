Putin Told Biden During Call Russian Troops Located Within Country's Borders Pose No Threat

President Putin outlined to Joe Biden during their video summit that Russian forces are deployed on the nation's territory, not Ukraine, and do not pose a threat to anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a video conversation on Tuesday, discussing acute issues like the situation in Ukraine, bilateral relations, and other topics.
