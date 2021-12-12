https://sputniknews.com/20211212/putin-told-biden-during-call-russian-troops-located-within-countrys-borders-pose-no-threat--1091457327.html

Putin Told Biden During Call Russian Troops Located Within Country's Borders Pose No Threat

Putin Told Biden During Call Russian Troops Located Within Country's Borders Pose No Threat

Putin Told Biden During Call Russian Troops Located Within Country's Borders Pose No Threat

2021-12-12T10:19+0000

2021-12-12T10:19+0000

2021-12-12T10:24+0000

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

President Putin outlined to Joe Biden during their video summit that Russian forces are deployed on the nation's territory, not Ukraine, and do not pose a threat to anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

russia