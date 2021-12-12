Registration was successful!
Powerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand
Powerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a quake hit near Macquarie Island, which is located halfway between New Zealand and Antarctica. 12.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-12T09:46+0000
2021-12-12T09:56+0000
new zealand
asia & pacific
earthquake
The magnitude of the quake was confirmed as being 6.5 on the Richter scale, and the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres. There have been no reports of any damages, and no tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.
Powerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand

09:46 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 12.12.2021)
Being updated
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a quake hit near Macquarie Island, which is located halfway between New Zealand and Antarctica.
The magnitude of the quake was confirmed as being 6.5 on the Richter scale, and the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres. There have been no reports of any damages, and no tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.
