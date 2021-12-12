Powerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand

The magnitude of the quake was confirmed as being 6.5 on the Richter scale, and the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres. There have been no reports of any damages, and no tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a quake hit near Macquarie Island, which is located halfway between New Zealand and Antarctica.
