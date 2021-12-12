https://sputniknews.com/20211212/powerful-65-magnitude-earthquake-hits-off-new-zealand-1091456648.html

Powerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a quake hit near Macquarie Island, which is located halfway between New Zealand and Antarctica. 12.12.2021, Sputnik International

The magnitude of the quake was confirmed as being 6.5 on the Richter scale, and the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres. There have been no reports of any damages, and no tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.

