International
G7 Leaders Pledge 'Severe Cost' in Event of Russian 'Military Aggression' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Russian troops are located within the country's territory and pose no threat.
2021-12-12T18:12+0000
2021-12-12T18:12+0000
the sheer nerve of this crowd is breath taking bombing of Serbia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and the overthrowing of the democratically elected president of Ukraine with the help of neo nazis and this mob accuses Russia of aggression
Yes, their megalomania and hubris knows no bounds and I partly blame the Russians myself for letting them get away with things for this long and now they feel its their "right" to boss the world around and that whatever they say goes. This will not end well because the world is now dealing with rabid people infected with the same virus that infected nazi germany.
ukraine
G7 Leaders Pledge 'Severe Cost' in Event of Russian 'Military Aggression' in Ukraine

18:12 GMT 12.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANTHONY DEVLINItaly's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marina Sereni, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, Phillippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L Locsin Jr, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and Brunei Darussalam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof pose for a family photograph during the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers on the final day of the summit in Liverpool, north-west England on December 12, 2021. - The two-day gathering in Liverpool, northwest England, of foreign and development ministers from the group of wealthy countries -- the last in-person meeting of Britain's year-long G7 presidency -- comes amid rising global tensions.
Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marina Sereni, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, Phillippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L Locsin Jr, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and Brunei Darussalam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof pose for a family photograph during the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers on the final day of the summit in Liverpool, north-west England on December 12, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / ANTHONY DEVLIN
Daria Bedenko
Concerns about Russia's "military build-up" in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border continue to arise, with Moscow repeatedly underscoring that it has no plans to attack anyone. Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Russian troops are located within the country's territory and pose no threat.
Ministers of the G7 countries have vowed "massive consequences" and a "severe cost" in the event of Russian "military aggression" against Ukraine, according to a Sunday statement from the group.
"We call on Russia to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities as President Biden did in his call with President Putin on 7 December", the statement read. "We reconfirm our support for the efforts of France and Germany in the Normandy Format to achieve full implementation of the Minsk Agreements in order to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine".
The G7 ministers also underlined that "any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law". They also proceeded to "reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity".
The statement comes amid Moscow's condemnation of the "Russian aggression" narrative. Particularly, earlier on Saturday the Russian Embassy in London criticised the UK's frequent references to alleged aggression by Moscow, saying it only ramps up Russophobia.

"Russia has made numerous offers to NATO on ways to decrease tensions", the embassy said. "The G7 forum could be an opportunity to discuss them, but so far we hear nothing but aggressive slogans".

Over the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov offered his take on the Tuesday video call between Russia's Vladimir Putin and the US' Joe Biden, revealing that Putin had told his counterpart that Russian troops are stationed within Russia's own borders, and do not pose a threat to anyone.
Besides, the importance of addressing the concept of "red lines" was underscored once again. Moscow has numerous times said that it deems NATO's expansion eastward unacceptable, along with the West deploying offensive weapons in Ukraine or any other country neighbouring Russia. According to Peskov, Russia and the United States face "very serious disagreements" in regard to the "red lines" concept.
Still, the two presidents held a "respectful" conversation and discussed a broad range of acute issues, according to the Kremlin. Per Peskov, Putin told Biden that he would like to meet again.
Alba1970
12 December, 21:27 GMT1
Yes, their megalomania and hubris knows no bounds and I partly blame the Russians myself for letting them get away with things for this long and now they feel its their "right" to boss the world around and that whatever they say goes. This will not end well because the world is now dealing with rabid people infected with the same virus that infected nazi germany.
Golem
12 December, 22:12 GMT
