Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/us-to-prohibit-retiring-b-1b-bombers-until-replaced-with-new-models-reports-say-1091440344.html
US to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say
US to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say
The United States will prohibit its Air Force from decommissioning strategic B-1B Lancer bombers until they are replaced by B-21 Raiders, the Defense News website reported, citing the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.
2021-12-11T13:09+0000
2021-12-11T13:09+0000
military
us
b-1b lancer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079939226_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41a22b851ba4e73b4b0510c6839b7942.jpg
The US House of Representatives passed an updated version of the $768 billion defense spending bill for 2022 earlier in the week.The prohibition will last until September 2023, with the exception for units that have started fielding the new bomber. Meanwhile, US defense company Northrop Grumman has already manufactured five B-21s, which will be commissioned in the mid-2020s.According to the news outlet, 17 oldest Lancers have been retired due to their poor condition to allow more focused maintenance for the remaining 45 bombers.The B-1B Lancer is a supersonic strategic bomber, considered to be the backbone of the US long-range bomber force, capable of rapidly delivering large quantities of precision-guided and other weapons against any adversary anywhere in the world and at any time.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079939226_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03d909634733f89730e67f3f5ebd48b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military, us, b-1b lancer

US to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say

13:09 GMT 11.12.2021
© US Air ForceTwo B-1B Lancers, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conduct a flyover before landing at Andersen AFB, Guam, July 17, 2020. The Bomber Task Force is deployed to Andersen AFB in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)
Two B-1B Lancers, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conduct a flyover before landing at Andersen AFB, Guam, July 17, 2020. The Bomber Task Force is deployed to Andersen AFB in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© US Air Force
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will prohibit its Air Force from decommissioning strategic B-1B Lancer bombers until they are replaced by B-21 Raiders, the Defense News website reported, citing the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.
The US House of Representatives passed an updated version of the $768 billion defense spending bill for 2022 earlier in the week.
The prohibition will last until September 2023, with the exception for units that have started fielding the new bomber. Meanwhile, US defense company Northrop Grumman has already manufactured five B-21s, which will be commissioned in the mid-2020s.
According to the news outlet, 17 oldest Lancers have been retired due to their poor condition to allow more focused maintenance for the remaining 45 bombers.
The B-1B Lancer is a supersonic strategic bomber, considered to be the backbone of the US long-range bomber force, capable of rapidly delivering large quantities of precision-guided and other weapons against any adversary anywhere in the world and at any time.
000030
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTDid US Learn Cuban Missile Crisis Lesson Right & Could Moscow and Washington Avert Its Repetition?
13:42 GMTParting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man
13:32 GMTYellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:19 GMTJeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
13:09 GMTUS to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say
12:59 GMTTrump Slams Smollett’s Hoax Attack as ‘Hate Crime in Reverse’, Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
12:31 GMTPowerPoint Coup Plot? House Panel Got Its Hands on Doc Detailing How Trump Could Have Clung to Power
12:22 GMTSpider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'
12:14 GMT'It Would be Hard to Imagine' Russia, US as Allies Amid Current Tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:11 GMTIndian Farmers Organise Victory March as They Prepare to Leave Delhi Border – Video
11:58 GMTNetanyahu Touts 'Vital' Israel-US Alliance After Expletive-Laden Trump Savaging Over Biden Call
11:51 GMTGold Rush: Russians Reportedly Buy Record Amount of Precious Metal Since 2014
11:09 GMTCOVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
11:08 GMTThree People Reportedly Killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee - Videos
10:59 GMTAssam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona
10:55 GMTKiev: US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defences at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders
10:41 GMTUkraine Tensions Remain High After Putin-Biden Talk as Neither Side Likely to Give Ground
10:27 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Warns Russia of ‘Severe Consequences’ in Event of Ukraine Invasion
10:16 GMTEx-Tory Minister ‘Raped And Abused’ His MP Wife Using ‘Coercive, Controlling Behaviour', Rules Court
09:44 GMTAfghan Interpreters for US Forces Face Grave Threats Despite Taliban’s Amnesty Promise