https://sputniknews.com/20211211/italian-bishop-in-hot-water-after-telling-children-santa-is-product-of-coca-cola-marketing-1091429842.html

Italian Bishop in Hot Water After Telling Children Santa Is Product of Coca-Cola Marketing

Italian Bishop in Hot Water After Telling Children Santa Is Product of Coca-Cola Marketing

Italian Catholic Bishop Apologizes For Saying in Presence of Kids Santa Is Product of Marketing

2021-12-11T00:49+0000

2021-12-11T00:49+0000

2021-12-11T00:49+0000

viral

bishops

christmas

santa claus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091429938_0:192:1436:999_1920x0_80_0_0_203ae2475922f191259e79829c33d696.jpg

Catholic bishop Antonio Stagliano from Sicily has sparked criticism following his controversial comments on Babbo Natale (Italian for Santa Claus).Local media reported earlier that the bishop claimed that Santa’s red clothes were designed by Coca-Cola "exclusively for advertising purposes" and that the beloved white-bearded Christmas guest was not real.The diocese has now explained that the bishop didn’t want to break children’s Christmas spirit and dreams, but wanted to stress the real meaning of the celebration and the history of Saint Nicholas, who, among other things, is known as an anonymous gift-giver. One famous legend told about the saint recounts how he once secretly gave gold to a poverty-stricken man who was about to sell his daughtersDiocese communications director Rev Alessandro Paolino expressed on behalf of the bishop the “sorrow for this declaration which has created disappointment in the little ones” and noted that “Stagliano's intentions were quite different.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, bishops, christmas, santa claus