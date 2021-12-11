Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/italian-bishop-in-hot-water-after-telling-children-santa-is-product-of-coca-cola-marketing-1091429842.html
Italian Bishop in Hot Water After Telling Children Santa Is Product of Coca-Cola Marketing
Italian Bishop in Hot Water After Telling Children Santa Is Product of Coca-Cola Marketing
Italian Catholic Bishop Apologizes For Saying in Presence of Kids Santa Is Product of Marketing
2021-12-11T00:49+0000
2021-12-11T00:49+0000
viral
bishops
christmas
santa claus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091429938_0:192:1436:999_1920x0_80_0_0_203ae2475922f191259e79829c33d696.jpg
Catholic bishop Antonio Stagliano from Sicily has sparked criticism following his controversial comments on Babbo Natale (Italian for Santa Claus).Local media reported earlier that the bishop claimed that Santa’s red clothes were designed by Coca-Cola "exclusively for advertising purposes" and that the beloved white-bearded Christmas guest was not real.The diocese has now explained that the bishop didn’t want to break children’s Christmas spirit and dreams, but wanted to stress the real meaning of the celebration and the history of Saint Nicholas, who, among other things, is known as an anonymous gift-giver. One famous legend told about the saint recounts how he once secretly gave gold to a poverty-stricken man who was about to sell his daughtersDiocese communications director Rev Alessandro Paolino expressed on behalf of the bishop the “sorrow for this declaration which has created disappointment in the little ones” and noted that “Stagliano's intentions were quite different.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091429938_0:58:1436:1134_1920x0_80_0_0_789927a8c7636c35a84152e682d47bf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, bishops, christmas, santa claus

Italian Bishop in Hot Water After Telling Children Santa Is Product of Coca-Cola Marketing

00:49 GMT 11.12.2021
© Photo : Public domainSanta Claus
Santa Claus - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© Photo : Public domain
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Outraged parents criticized the remarks, saying it was wrong to disappoint kids, particularly after all the pandemic hardship. Some, however, agreed with Stagliano.
Catholic bishop Antonio Stagliano from Sicily has sparked criticism following his controversial comments on Babbo Natale (Italian for Santa Claus).
Local media reported earlier that the bishop claimed that Santa’s red clothes were designed by Coca-Cola "exclusively for advertising purposes" and that the beloved white-bearded Christmas guest was not real.
The diocese has now explained that the bishop didn’t want to break children’s Christmas spirit and dreams, but wanted to stress the real meaning of the celebration and the history of Saint Nicholas, who, among other things, is known as an anonymous gift-giver. One famous legend told about the saint recounts how he once secretly gave gold to a poverty-stricken man who was about to sell his daughters
Diocese communications director Rev Alessandro Paolino expressed on behalf of the bishop the “sorrow for this declaration which has created disappointment in the little ones” and noted that “Stagliano's intentions were quite different.”

“We certainly must not demolish the imagination of children, but draw good examples from it that are positive for life,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that Santa is an embodiment of kindness and generosity. “But when this image loses its meaning, you see Santa Claus aka consumerism, the desire to own, buy, buy and buy again, then you have to revalue it by giving it a new meaning.”

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:49 GMTItalian Bishop in Hot Water After Telling Children Santa Is Product of Coca-Cola Marketing
00:20 GMTUS State Dept. Approves $9.4 Billion in Deals to Sell Greece Littoral Combat Ships, Upgrade Frigates
YesterdayChina Tests Hypersonic Flight Engine Using Design Developed in US But Rejected Over Costs - Report
YesterdayXiomara Castro Won’t Immediately Switch Honduras’ Recognition From Taiwan to China - Report
YesterdayWhat’s Next? 'Bidenflation' Hits 40-Year High With POTUS' Approval Rating on Economy Falling
YesterdayMyanmar Citizen Pleads Guilty on Plot to Attack Nation’s UN Envoy
YesterdayJohn Kiriakou Describes What Awaits Assange in the US
YesterdayBiden Signs Bill to Fast-Track Process to Raise US Debt Limit
YesterdayVice President Harris Swears in Jeff Flake as New US Ambassador to Turkey
YesterdayUS Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up 37%, Deaths Increase by 28%
YesterdayS&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January
YesterdayUFC 269 Closes Out 2021 Pay-Per-View Schedule After Record Year of Profits for Company
YesterdayNYC Mayor-Elect Adams Vows Not to Let BLM 'Burn Down' City Following 'Bloodshed' Threats - Report
YesterdayPentagon Declines to Say If US, Israel Mull Training for Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites
YesterdayVideos: Explosions Rock Lebanese City of Tyre At Alleged Hamas Weapons Depot
YesterdayVideos: Ethiopians, Eritreans Hold #NoMore March Outside US State Department, Capitol
YesterdayEdward Snowden Calls Public, Media Furor Against Assange Dystopian
YesterdayPossible First and Only Evidence of Crucifixion in Britain Found by Archaeologists
Yesterday‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia
YesterdayIraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission