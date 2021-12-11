Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/india-set-to-begin-supplying-workforce-for-russian-shipyards-construction-sites-from-april-2022-1091417012.html
India Set to Begin Supplying Workforce for Russian Shipyards, Construction Sites from April 2022
India Set to Begin Supplying Workforce for Russian Shipyards, Construction Sites from April 2022
India and Russia have signed 28 agreements or memorandums of understanding (MoU) during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 December. These agreements cover various sectors, including trade, energy, culture, intellectual property, manpower, education, etc.
2021-12-11T06:48+0000
2021-12-11T06:49+0000
unemployment
salaries
job
narendra modi
construction
russia
vladimir putin
shipyard
manpower report
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091419818_0:16:2787:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_12f39398ec406bdc038d497547d7ff3c.jpg
Among the agreements and MoUs that were signed on the margins of the 21st India-Russia Summit, there was one, related to global "talent migration", between India's Magic Billion and Russia's Volshebny Milliard.Magic Billion, established in 2018 by Basab and Aditi Banerjee, is a management consulting firm which supplies skilled workers from India to overseas markets.Located in the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, Volshebny Milliard works in data processing, hosting, and related services industries.Basab Banerjee, the co-founder of Magic Billion, has shared the details of the MoU that the Russian company, Volshebny Milliard, signed with his firm, with Sputnik.Sputnik: Magic Billion signed an agreement during the 21st Annual Summit on 6 December. Can you shed some light on its details?Basab Banerjee: Russia has a shortage of trained workforce in various sectors. With India growing its trained and certified training pool, Russian employers are looking with great interest at Indian talent. This MoU is signed to commence the process of bringing in Indian Talent to Russian shipyards, construction sites, Agriculture, and the Oil &amp; Gas Sectors. We have signed a few more MoUs with Russian employers, and some more are in the pipeline.Sputnik: Indian firms complain about a shortage of skilled manpower. Do you think you will find people as per the requirement of the Russian market, and what will be the selection process?Basab Banerjee: There is no shortage of trained manpower in India. What we lack is a Labour Market Information System (LMIS) which allows employers and potential employees to connect with each other. Through various job portals, the Government of India is trying to do this matchmaking.For sending Indian professionals to Russia, or to any other country, we follow an elaborate system called 360-degree engagement. It starts from mapping competencies for each job role required by employers, aligning it to Indian talent skills, designing a training programme to cover the gaps, training and certifying the Indian workers through the Government of India's Skill India Programme, testing by the employer and finally the entire visa process for the dispatch of the workers.Sputnik: By when can we see the first batch being supplied? And is there any estimate as to how many people you require annually?Basab Banerjee: The first (batch of) Indian workers are likely to be in Russia in April 2022, after going through shortlisting, training, selection and visa processing. Annually, through this MoU, we should be sending 2,000 Indian Professionals to Russia.Sputnik: India has signed such an agreement with Japan as well. How will this be different, and does the strict work visa regime in Russia make implementation difficult?Basab Banerjee: The Government of India is making much effort to make India the "Skill Capital of the World." We are finding that the Indian embassies across various countries are actively reaching out to employer bodies to support global talent migration from India. Each country has different requirements and processes, and we follow those protocols. The process in Russia is different, but with support from the Government of both sides, we should soon see much movement of professionals between these two countries.Sputnik: Will Russia also supply manpower in any specific sector to India?Basab Banerjee: Yes, Russia has many professionals in the areas of oil &amp; gas, defence production, shipbuilding, and others, and such talent movement is possible in the future, as the salaries in India go up.
https://sputniknews.com/20200915/engineers-day-india-boasts-stellar-marvels-but-most-creators-struggle-with-unemployment-woes-1080459831.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091419818_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42fd038f14917496bf0b5e681beeefae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
unemployment, salaries, job, narendra modi, construction, russia, vladimir putin, shipyard, manpower report, india, 21st annual india-russia summit

India Set to Begin Supplying Workforce for Russian Shipyards, Construction Sites from April 2022

06:48 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 06:49 GMT 11.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Grigory SysoevRussian President Vladimir Putin chat with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chat with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
India and Russia have signed 28 agreements or memorandums of understanding (MoU) during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 December. These agreements cover various sectors, including trade, energy, culture, intellectual property, manpower, education, etc.
Among the agreements and MoUs that were signed on the margins of the 21st India-Russia Summit, there was one, related to global "talent migration", between India's Magic Billion and Russia's Volshebny Milliard.
Magic Billion, established in 2018 by Basab and Aditi Banerjee, is a management consulting firm which supplies skilled workers from India to overseas markets.
Located in the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, Volshebny Milliard works in data processing, hosting, and related services industries.
Basab Banerjee, the co-founder of Magic Billion, has shared the details of the MoU that the Russian company, Volshebny Milliard, signed with his firm, with Sputnik.
Sputnik: Magic Billion signed an agreement during the 21st Annual Summit on 6 December. Can you shed some light on its details?
Basab Banerjee: Russia has a shortage of trained workforce in various sectors. With India growing its trained and certified training pool, Russian employers are looking with great interest at Indian talent.
This MoU is signed to commence the process of bringing in Indian Talent to Russian shipyards, construction sites, Agriculture, and the Oil & Gas Sectors. We have signed a few more MoUs with Russian employers, and some more are in the pipeline.
Sputnik: Indian firms complain about a shortage of skilled manpower. Do you think you will find people as per the requirement of the Russian market, and what will be the selection process?
Basab Banerjee: There is no shortage of trained manpower in India. What we lack is a Labour Market Information System (LMIS) which allows employers and potential employees to connect with each other. Through various job portals, the Government of India is trying to do this matchmaking.
The Matrimandir in Auroville, Tamil Nadu, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2020
Engineer's Day: India Boasts Stellar Marvels, But Most Creators Struggle With Unemployment Woes
15 September 2020, 11:47 GMT
For sending Indian professionals to Russia, or to any other country, we follow an elaborate system called 360-degree engagement. It starts from mapping competencies for each job role required by employers, aligning it to Indian talent skills, designing a training programme to cover the gaps, training and certifying the Indian workers through the Government of India's Skill India Programme, testing by the employer and finally the entire visa process for the dispatch of the workers.
Sputnik: By when can we see the first batch being supplied? And is there any estimate as to how many people you require annually?
Basab Banerjee: The first (batch of) Indian workers are likely to be in Russia in April 2022, after going through shortlisting, training, selection and visa processing. Annually, through this MoU, we should be sending 2,000 Indian Professionals to Russia.
Sputnik: India has signed such an agreement with Japan as well. How will this be different, and does the strict work visa regime in Russia make implementation difficult?
Basab Banerjee: The Government of India is making much effort to make India the "Skill Capital of the World." We are finding that the Indian embassies across various countries are actively reaching out to employer bodies to support global talent migration from India. Each country has different requirements and processes, and we follow those protocols.
The process in Russia is different, but with support from the Government of both sides, we should soon see much movement of professionals between these two countries.
Sputnik: Will Russia also supply manpower in any specific sector to India?
Basab Banerjee: Yes, Russia has many professionals in the areas of oil & gas, defence production, shipbuilding, and others, and such talent movement is possible in the future, as the salaries in India go up.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:48 GMTIndia Set to Begin Supplying Workforce for Russian Shipyards, Construction Sites from April 2022
06:37 GMTDaesh Takes Credit for 2 Explosions in Kabul, Reports Say
06:15 GMTAssange's Pardon Depends on 'Massive Protests by Ordinary People', Investigative Journo Says
06:14 GMT‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’: Angry Otters Attack Visitor in Singapore Botanic Gardens
05:50 GMTAt Least 2 Killed, 5 Injured After Tornado Hits Arkansas and Illinois
05:36 GMTCummings Says Pics of Alleged Lockdown-Breaching No 10 Parties Exist, Will ‘Inevitably Get Out'
04:02 GMTMan in Clown Mask Breaks into Las Vegas Airport for a Jet to Area 51 to 'See Aliens' - Report
03:43 GMTKim Kardashian Files Docs to Become Officially Unmarried ASAP, Just After Kanye Begged Her to Stay
03:33 GMTKanye West's Publicist Pressured Georgia Election Worker After Trump Accused Her of Fraud - Reports
02:18 GMT2016 Again? Hillary Clinton Is Sure Trump Will Fight For Presidency, Calls It ‘Make-Or-Break Point'
02:11 GMTPsaki Claims Trump Should Learn Lessons From Smollett Hate Crime Hoax Dems Had Eagerly Endorsed
00:49 GMTItalian Bishop in Hot Water After Telling Children Santa Is Product of Coca-Cola Marketing
00:20 GMTUS State Dept. Approves $9.4 Billion in Deals to Sell Greece Littoral Combat Ships, Upgrade Frigates
YesterdayChina Tests Hypersonic Flight Engine Using Design Developed in US But Rejected Over Costs - Report
YesterdayXiomara Castro Won’t Immediately Switch Honduras’ Recognition From Taiwan to China - Report
YesterdayWhat’s Next? 'Bidenflation' Hits 40-Year High With POTUS' Approval Rating on Economy Falling
YesterdayMyanmar Citizen Pleads Guilty on Plot to Attack Nation’s UN Envoy
YesterdayJohn Kiriakou Describes What Awaits Assange in the US
YesterdayBiden Signs Bill to Fast-Track Process to Raise US Debt Limit
YesterdayVice President Harris Swears in Jeff Flake as New US Ambassador to Turkey