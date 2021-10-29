Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/indian-navys-stealth-frigate-launches-at-russian-shipyard-to-boost-anti-submarine-warfare-capacity-1090305416.html
Indian Navy’s Stealth Frigate Launches at Russian Shipyard to Boost Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity
Indian Navy’s Stealth Frigate Launches at Russian Shipyard to Boost Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity
India approved buying four frigates from Russia for around $2 billion in 2018. Two of them are being purchased directly from Russia for $950 million and the... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
The Indian Navy is about to receive a significant boost in its range of naval warfare after the launch on November 28 of its seventh ship in the stealth frigate P1135.6 class was launched at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad in Russia.The ship, formally named Tushil (a Sanskrit word which means Protector Shield), is able to participate in aerial, surface and sub-surface combat and has stealth technology, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Friday. All four frigates will be capable of firing BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.India and Russia signed a deal for four Admiral Grigorovich class/advanced Talwar-class guided-missile frigates in 2018. These frigates are expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy by 2027. These frigates accommodate two multirole helicopters and will be used for anti-submarine and airborne early warning missions.The Indian Navy said that these frigates with a potent combination of state-of-the-art Indian and Russian Weapons and Sensors are equipped to operate close to shore or out at sea, both in a solo capacity and as participants in a naval task force. The frigates are powered by M7N.1E gas turbine engines from Ukraine, for which India has already inked a separate agreement. At present the Indian Navy operates six Talwar-class frigates. The Indian Navy currently operates around 140 warships, with plans to increase that number to 198 by 2027.
12:11 GMT 29.10.2021
India approved buying four frigates from Russia for around $2 billion in 2018. Two of them are being purchased directly from Russia for $950 million and the other two will be built by state-run Goa Shipyard Ltd in India.
The Indian Navy is about to receive a significant boost in its range of naval warfare after the launch on November 28 of its seventh ship in the stealth frigate P1135.6 class was launched at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad in Russia.
The ship, formally named Tushil (a Sanskrit word which means Protector Shield), is able to participate in aerial, surface and sub-surface combat and has stealth technology, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Friday. All four frigates will be capable of firing BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

“These ships are being equipped with major Indian supplied equipment such as surface-to-surface missiles, sonar systems, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and anti-submarine warfare system along with Russian surface-to-air missiles and gun mounts,” the Indian Defence Ministry said.

India and Russia signed a deal for four Admiral Grigorovich class/advanced Talwar-class guided-missile frigates in 2018.
These frigates are expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy by 2027. These frigates accommodate two multirole helicopters and will be used for anti-submarine and airborne early warning missions.
The Indian Navy said that these frigates with a potent combination of state-of-the-art Indian and Russian Weapons and Sensors are equipped to operate close to shore or out at sea, both in a solo capacity and as participants in a naval task force.
The frigates are powered by M7N.1E gas turbine engines from Ukraine, for which India has already inked a separate agreement. At present the Indian Navy operates six Talwar-class frigates. The Indian Navy currently operates around 140 warships, with plans to increase that number to 198 by 2027.
