Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/from-starbucks-to-the-great-resignation-labor-seizes-its-power-1091427147.html
From Starbucks to The Great Resignation, Labor Seizes Its Power
From Starbucks to The Great Resignation, Labor Seizes Its Power
The Shortcomings of Liberal Human Rights, Right-Wing Attacks Ivy League Trans Athlete, Baseball Hall of Fame Snubs Curt Flood Again 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-11T11:55+0000
2021-12-11T11:55+0000
starbucks
olympics
by any means necessary
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091427121_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3a400469b992c7af844bf67599749cee.png
From Starbucks To The Great Resignation, Labor Seizes Its Power
The Shortcomings of Liberal Human Rights, Right-Wing Attacks Ivy League Trans Athlete, Baseball Hall of Fame Snubs Curt Flood Again
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the shortcomings of liberal conceptions of human rights as the world recognizes human rights day, how the US defanged the declaration of human rights to assuage white fears of the civil rights movement, the necessity to decolonize and reconstruct the framework of human rights, and how people-centered human rights pose an ideological challenge to the capitalist system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss the transphobic attacks against swimmer Lia Thomas, who recently set two conference records, how these attacks are not only transphobic but also misogynist by implying that women’s sports are inferior to men’s sports, and the danger that these attacks pit against future trans athletes and trans people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics by the US, UK, Australia, and Canada as part of the cold war drive against China, the baseball hall of fame’s snub of free agency and labor advocate Curt Flood and the continuation of his blackballing long after his death, and the induction of Nego League baseball players into the hall of fame.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and host of the podcast “Working People" to discuss the victory of Starbucks workers in Buffalo who have voted to unionize and how the pandemic has awoken the consciousness of workers to their power and ability to secure gains in the workplace, how the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inequality exposed by it have fueled the great resignation and record job openings, the toxicity of common practice of calling work a family and how work often keeps workers from seeing their families, and how cultures of work and overwork and the broader capitalist system rob us of what makes us human.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091427121_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_960deacd97c7a83838523b5b7bc367b5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
starbucks, olympics, by any means necessary, аудио, radio

From Starbucks to The Great Resignation, Labor Seizes Its Power

11:55 GMT 11.12.2021
From Starbucks To The Great Resignation, Labor Seizes Its Power
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
The Shortcomings of Liberal Human Rights, Right-Wing Attacks Ivy League Trans Athlete, Baseball Hall of Fame Snubs Curt Flood Again
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the shortcomings of liberal conceptions of human rights as the world recognizes human rights day, how the US defanged the declaration of human rights to assuage white fears of the civil rights movement, the necessity to decolonize and reconstruct the framework of human rights, and how people-centered human rights pose an ideological challenge to the capitalist system.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss the transphobic attacks against swimmer Lia Thomas, who recently set two conference records, how these attacks are not only transphobic but also misogynist by implying that women’s sports are inferior to men’s sports, and the danger that these attacks pit against future trans athletes and trans people.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics by the US, UK, Australia, and Canada as part of the cold war drive against China, the baseball hall of fame’s snub of free agency and labor advocate Curt Flood and the continuation of his blackballing long after his death, and the induction of Nego League baseball players into the hall of fame.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maximillian Alvarez, Editor in Chief of the Real News Network and host of the podcast “Working People" to discuss the victory of Starbucks workers in Buffalo who have voted to unionize and how the pandemic has awoken the consciousness of workers to their power and ability to secure gains in the workplace, how the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inequality exposed by it have fueled the great resignation and record job openings, the toxicity of common practice of calling work a family and how work often keeps workers from seeing their families, and how cultures of work and overwork and the broader capitalist system rob us of what makes us human.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:59 GMTTrump Slams Smollett’s Hoax Attack as ‘Hate Crime in Reverse’, Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
12:31 GMTPowerPoint Coup Plot? House Panel Got Its Hands on Doc Detailing How Trump Could Have Clung to Power
12:22 GMTSpider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'
12:14 GMT'It Would be Hard to Imagine' Russia, US as Allies Amid Current Tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:11 GMTIndian Farmers Organise Victory March as They Prepare to Leave Delhi Border – Video
11:58 GMTNetanyahu Touts 'Vital' Israel-US Alliance After Expletive-Laden Trump Savaging Over Biden Call
11:51 GMTGold Rush: Russians Reportedly Buy Record Amount of Precious Metal Since 2014
11:09 GMTCOVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
11:08 GMTThree People Reportedly Killed by Tornadoes in Tennessee - Videos
10:59 GMTAssam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona
10:55 GMTKiev: US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defences at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders
10:41 GMTUkraine Tensions Remain High After Putin-Biden Talk as Neither Side Likely to Give Ground
10:27 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Warns Russia of ‘Severe Consequences’ in Event of Ukraine Invasion
10:16 GMTEx-Tory Minister ‘Raped And Abused’ His MP Wife Using ‘Coercive, Controlling Behaviour', Rules Court
09:44 GMTAfghan Interpreters for US Forces Face Grave Threats Despite Taliban’s Amnesty Promise
09:13 GMTPM Scott Morrison Urged to End ‘Lunacy’, Push For Release of Australian Citizen Julian Assange
08:01 GMTCanadian Man, Narrator of Daesh Propaganda Videos, Pleads Guilty
07:54 GMTMuslim Man Killed by Lynch Mob in Indian State of Bihar For Stealing Cattle
07:50 GMTAccuser Says Ghislaine Maxwell Gave her ‘Nude Massage’ When She Was 16, Epstein 'Wanted to Cuddle'
06:48 GMTIndia Set to Begin Supplying Workforce for Russian Shipyards, Construction Sites from April 2022