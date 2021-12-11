https://sputniknews.com/20211211/covid-sceptics-hold-rally-against-mandatory-vaccination-and-covid-19-restrictions-in-vienna-1091432778.html

COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna

COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna

COVID-sceptics, led by the Freedom Party of Austria, gathered for a new rally against the vaccine mandate, lockdown, and other COVID-related restrictions.Last month, Austria adopted universal mandatory vaccination measure to combat the coronavirus as part of a counter-pandemic nationwide strategy. The campaign will come into force on 1 February 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

