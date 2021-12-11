Registration was successful!
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
Assam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona
Assam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in November 2020, was an admirer of high-end watches, primarily Rolex and Hublot. He was known for... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
argentina
football
india
state of assam
diego maradona
sports
india
On Saturday, the Assam State Police recovered a stolen luxury watch that belonged to the late football player Diego Maradona, State Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said.On Twitter, Sarma shared that Assam Police, in cooperation with Dubai and Indian police, recovered a "Hublot heritage watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona".The accused, Wazid Hussein, was arrested at his residence early on Saturday morning, the director-general of Assam Police said.According to the Indian website India Today, Hussein illegally obtained the watch while working as a guard for a private company in Dubai. The firm was looking after some of Maradona's belongings, including signed watches. After the suspect stole the watch fled to his hometown of Assam.
Assam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona

10:59 GMT 11.12.2021 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 11.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Darko BandicIn this Nov. 25, 2016 file photo, former soccer player Diego Maradona of Argentina sits with his companion Rocio Oliva watching the Davis Cup finals tennis match in Zagreb, Croatia. Police say they were called to investigate an altercation involving Diego Maradona and a woman at a hotel in Madrid. on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2017 after a call from the hotel, but found no evidence of any disturbance after talking to Maradona and the woman
In this Nov. 25, 2016 file photo, former soccer player Diego Maradona of Argentina sits with his companion Rocio Oliva watching the Davis Cup finals tennis match in Zagreb, Croatia. Police say they were called to investigate an altercation involving Diego Maradona and a woman at a hotel in Madrid. on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2017 after a call from the hotel, but found no evidence of any disturbance after talking to Maradona and the woman - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Darko Bandic
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in November 2020, was an admirer of high-end watches, primarily Rolex and Hublot. He was known for wearing two watches, one on each hand, so he knew both the time in his homeland and local time.
On Saturday, the Assam State Police recovered a stolen luxury watch that belonged to the late football player Diego Maradona, State Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
On Twitter, Sarma shared that Assam Police, in cooperation with Dubai and Indian police, recovered a "Hublot heritage watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona".
The accused, Wazid Hussein, was arrested at his residence early on Saturday morning, the director-general of Assam Police said.
According to the Indian website India Today, Hussein illegally obtained the watch while working as a guard for a private company in Dubai. The firm was looking after some of Maradona's belongings, including signed watches. After the suspect stole the watch fled to his hometown of Assam.
