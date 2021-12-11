https://sputniknews.com/20211211/assam-state-police-recovers-heritage-watch-that-belonged-to-late-footballer-diego-maradona-1091434865.html

Assam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona

Assam State Police Recover Heritage Watch That Belonged to Late Footballer Diego Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in November 2020, was an admirer of high-end watches, primarily Rolex and Hublot. He was known for... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-11T10:59+0000

2021-12-11T10:59+0000

2021-12-11T11:06+0000

argentina

football

india

state of assam

diego maradona

sports

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0b/1091437863_0:153:3099:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_8c690b564d63d28cd02f8c4d50402987.jpg

On Saturday, the Assam State Police recovered a stolen luxury watch that belonged to the late football player Diego Maradona, State Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said.On Twitter, Sarma shared that Assam Police, in cooperation with Dubai and Indian police, recovered a "Hublot heritage watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona".The accused, Wazid Hussein, was arrested at his residence early on Saturday morning, the director-general of Assam Police said.According to the Indian website India Today, Hussein illegally obtained the watch while working as a guard for a private company in Dubai. The firm was looking after some of Maradona's belongings, including signed watches. After the suspect stole the watch fled to his hometown of Assam.

argentina

india

state of assam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

argentina, football, india, state of assam, diego maradona, sports, india