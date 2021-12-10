https://sputniknews.com/20211210/kyle-rittenhouse-dubbed-white-supremacist-by-biden-wants-to-tell-potus-facts-of-what-happened-1091403560.html

Kyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’

18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse said in an interview with the New York Post on Thursday that he would like to explain to US president Joe Biden his view of the situation during the tragiс protest of summer 2020.When asked whether the president had called him to apologize, Rittenhouse said: “He hasn’t.”Last year, after a debate with then-president Donald Trump, where the shooting was brought up, Biden posted a short video, where Rittenhouse could be seen, saying that Trump "refused to disavow white supremacists.”In his interview with Fox News, Rittenhouse said that “It's actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that.”

