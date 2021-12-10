Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/kyle-rittenhouse-dubbed-white-supremacist-by-biden-wants-to-tell-potus-facts-of-what-happened-1091403560.html
Kyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’
Kyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’
Called by Biden ‘White Supremacist,’ Kyle Rittenhouse Wants to Tell Him ‘Facts of What Happened’
2021-12-10T02:23+0000
2021-12-10T02:23+0000
joe biden
us
white supremacists
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090863413_0:0:3279:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_2a0bf7cc4fad7708c2aa2ba7c1cdbef8.jpg
18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse said in an interview with the New York Post on Thursday that he would like to explain to US president Joe Biden his view of the situation during the tragiс protest of summer 2020.When asked whether the president had called him to apologize, Rittenhouse said: “He hasn’t.”Last year, after a debate with then-president Donald Trump, where the shooting was brought up, Biden posted a short video, where Rittenhouse could be seen, saying that Trump "refused to disavow white supremacists.”In his interview with Fox News, Rittenhouse said that “It's actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090863413_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_465782cc85de3f3d5931d573f336b606.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white supremacists, kyle rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’

02:23 GMT 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLKyle Rittenhouse's trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two people during a BLM protest last year, was acquitted last month, as the defense managed to prove that he acted in self-defense. In October 2020, then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden referred to Kyle Rittenhouse and other people as “white supremacists.”
18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse said in an interview with the New York Post on Thursday that he would like to explain to US president Joe Biden his view of the situation during the tragiс protest of summer 2020.
When asked whether the president had called him to apologize, Rittenhouse said: “He hasn’t.”
“I would like to sit down with the president and have a conversation with him and tell him the facts of what happened,” he said.
Last year, after a debate with then-president Donald Trump, where the shooting was brought up, Biden posted a short video, where Rittenhouse could be seen, saying that Trump "refused to disavow white supremacists.”
In his interview with Fox News, Rittenhouse said that “It's actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that.”
"Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement," he said to Biden during the interview.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:50 GMTHow the Left Stole Christmas
02:23 GMTKyle Rittenhouse, Dubbed ‘White Supremacist’ by Biden, Wants to Tell POTUS ‘Facts of What Happened’
01:49 GMTTrump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia & China
01:39 GMTConversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
00:11 GMTUS Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
YesterdayVideo: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
YesterdayActor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Hate Crime Hoax
YesterdayUS Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
YesterdayNicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Recognizes 'There Is Only One China'
YesterdayEpstein Dated Norwegian Heiress Later Picked up by Trump, Lolita Express Pilot Says - Report
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay
YesterdayAmtrak to Temporarily Cut Some Services Over Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayChilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Yesterday‘Now I Am Become Death’: Lawsuit Says Suspect Posted Threats Just Before Shooting in Michigan School
YesterdayBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
YesterdayUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
YesterdayWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
YesterdayUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
YesterdayUkrainian Navy Ship Heading Toward Kerch, Ignores Demands to Change Course, FSB Says
YesterdayBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'