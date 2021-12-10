https://sputniknews.com/20211210/kremlin-kerch-strait-incident-proves-potential-harm-danger-of-such-provocative-actions-1091415249.html

Kremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions

The incident with the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" in the Kerch Strait has once again showed the potential harm and danger of such provocative actions

Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.

