Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation Outside London Court as US Wins Extradition Appeal For Assange
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/kremlin-kerch-strait-incident-proves-potential-harm-danger-of-such-provocative-actions-1091415249.html
Kremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions
Kremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions
The incident with the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" in the Kerch Strait has once again showed the potential harm and danger of such provocative actions
2021-12-10T11:45+0000
2021-12-10T11:45+0000
world
russia
ukraine
kerch strait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091397042_0:356:2865:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7241861bccd6aae1ef870d09348fe6.jpg
Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.
They should've sunk that rust bucket!
1
1
russia
ukraine
kerch strait
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091397042_66:0:2797:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a67de1eb68e79a71a7be3383cfa8e41c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, ukraine, kerch strait

Kremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions

11:45 GMT 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXEY PAVLISHAKA general view shows a road-and-rail bridge, which is constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula, during sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea April 3, 2019.
A general view shows a road-and-rail bridge, which is constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula, during sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea April 3, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXEY PAVLISHAK
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The incident with the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" in the Kerch Strait has once again showed the potential harm and danger of such provocative actions, any minor provocation can lead to serious consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.
"What happened once again shows the potential harm and potential danger that can arise from such provocative actions. That is, any insignificant provocation can lead to very, very serious consequences," Peskov told reporters.
Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course.
Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.
800000
Discuss
Popular comments
They should've sunk that rust bucket!
Charlie McD
10 December, 15:01 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:13 GMTTweeps Decry 'Elder Abuse' as First Lady Dismisses 'Ridiculous' Worries About Biden’s Mental Fitness
12:07 GMTArmenian Defence Ministry Says Repelled Azerbaijan's Attack at Border
12:00 GMTLive Updates: Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of Justice'
11:58 GMTSecret Service Agent in Charge of Biden's Security Detail Quits, Departs for Hedge Fund Job - Report
11:49 GMTEU Envoy Sees Afghan Human Potential as Frozen Asset Taliban Can Unfreeze
11:45 GMTKremlin: Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions
11:37 GMT‘F*** Him’: Bitter Trump Bashes Netanyahu Over Bibi’s Efforts to Cozy Up to Biden
11:14 GMTMoscow: London Court's Verdict on Assange's Extradition 'Shameful'
11:08 GMTUS President Joe Biden Hosts Day Two of 'Democracy Summit'
11:05 GMTHow Objective Are Human Rights NGOs When it Comes to Israel?
10:36 GMTAustralia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks
10:35 GMTUK Gov’t Reportedly Drafting Post-Xmas ‘Plan C’ COVID Response to Tackle Spread of Omicron Variant
10:35 GMTIndia Airlifts Over 100 People, Including Afghan Nationals, Holy Books From Kabul
10:29 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Slams Ukrainian Vessel's Action in Strait of Kerch as Provocation
10:21 GMTHindu Groups Try to Barge Into Church in India's Haryana, Alleging Religious Conversion
10:19 GMTUK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
10:15 GMTWay to Speed Up Charging of Electric Cars Found in Russia
10:05 GMTElon Musk Mulling Quitting His Jobs to Become Influencer
09:39 GMTUS Diplomat Affected By ‘Havana Syndrome’ Reportedly Sues State Department
09:31 GMTJoe Biden to Make First Appearance as President on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’