Ukrainian Navy Ship Heading Toward Kerch, Ignores Demands to Change Course, FSB Says

The Ukrainian Navy's command ship Donbass is moving toward the Kerch Strait, it does not react to demands to change the course, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

2021-12-09T19:31+0000

russia

ukraine

threat

navigation

donbass

kerch strait

"On December 9 of this year, at 09:12 [06:12 GMT], command ship Donbass of the Ukrainian Navy left the roadstead of the port of Mariupol and moved toward the Kerch Strait. In accordance with the mandatory regulations in the seaport of Kerch, approved by the order of the Russian Transport Ministry No. 313 dated October 21, 2015, the Ukrainian side did not submit applications for the passage of the Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal," the statement says.It is noted that at 13:45, FSB accompanying coast guard ship warned the Ukrainian vessel of the need to comply with Russian legislation (in terms of filing the necessary applications for passage through the Kerch Strait). An answer was received that it did not plan to pass through the Kerch Strait.

vot tak "An answer was received that it did not plan to pass through the Kerch Strait." ... So a low key, minor provocation, rather than a major one like before when ukronazis tried to force they way through or the brit tub arrogantly traversing Russian waters. 1

Charlie McD Hole her. 0

