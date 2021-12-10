Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/iraqi-militia-threatens-to-fight-american-occupiers-as-pentagon-marks-end-to-combat-mission-1091424961.html
Iraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission
Iraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission
Iraqi and US officials announced Thursday that America’s counterterrorism combat mission in Iraq had come to an end. From now on, the US military role in Iraq... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T18:53+0000
2021-12-10T18:53+0000
united states
iraq
iraqi popular mobilization forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091424934_0:21:387:239_1920x0_80_0_0_82f63647fb91a92f1760c8bceea6e38f.jpg
US forces will be classified as “occupiers” after the end of December and treated accordingly, Nasr al-Shammari, a spokesman for al-Nujaba, a 10,000 militiamen-strong Iraqi Shia militia movement, has warned.“American forces cannot be identified as anything other than occupiers if they do not withdraw by the end of the current year,” al-Shammari said, speaking to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network on Thursday.“The deadline for the withdrawal of occupying forces is nearing, and must be fully implemented. The resistance front will never again face the challenges it confronted between 2003 and 2011. The bloc is now stronger than ever,” the spokesman warned, referring to the period of the US occupation of Iraq following the 2003 invasion.In a statement earlier in the day, al-Nujaba secretary-general Akram al-Kaabi warned that the US “occupiers” would be made to pay for their crimes against Iraqis, and that Washington would “remain an enemy to us” even if they pulled out entirely.The US occupation “created many proxies that serve its interest in Iraq, and fighting them is a legitimate and national duty,” according to al-Kaabi. The official accused the US of failing to respect Iraq’s sovereignty, and rejected attempts to disarm the Popular Mobilization Militias formed in 2014 to fight Daesh (ISIS)* so long as the country is “still occupied.”The United States designates the al-Nujaba movement as a terrorist group, despite its operations in fighting jihadist forces operating across Syria and Iraq. In April 2021, media affiliated with al-Nujaba reported that “unknown resistance forces” had attacked a “Mossad safe house” in northern Iraq, killing multiple “Israeli spies.”Thursday’s statements were the second time al-Nujaba has publicly warned the US to leave Iraq. In July, shortly after US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced an agreement on the end to the US combat mission, the militant group said that it had “no confidence whatsoever in the Americans,” and would “not agree to their presence [in Iraq] under any circumstances.”Al-Nujaba demanded “a complete pullout of American forces,” including the “criminal” US Air Force, which the group said was responsible for a range of crimes, including the January 2020 assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Forces deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.Iraqi national security advisor Qasim al-Araji announced a formal end to the US-led coalition combat mission in Iraq on Thursday. Combined Joint Task Force-Inherent Resolve, the official name for the US-led mission, later confirmed that the combat mission had come to an end, and transitioned to an “advise, assist, and enable” role.The US is estimated to have about 2,500 troops in Iraq – the same number that were in the country when Donald Trump left office in January. According to Air Force Magazine, the troops were simply “transitioned” to an 'advise and assist' role Thursday ahead of the 31 deadline to end the combat mission. The Trump administration began slashing troop numbers in Iraq in the spring of 2020 following the Soleimani assassination, which led Iraq’s parliament to demand the US’s withdrawal, and saw Iran raining over a dozen ballistic missiles on two US bases, leaving over 100 US troops with traumatic brain injuries. The assassination has also prompted some Iraqi militias to launch rocket attacks on US facilities, and to sabotage US supply convoys.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210727/all-us-troops-including-criminal-air-force-must-quit-iraq-militia-warns-as-occupation-rebranded-1083472029.html
the only good American soldier is 6 foot underground and i'm sure Iraq has plenty of land to put these occupiers to rest
2
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091424934_22:0:366:258_1920x0_80_0_0_2d5d7c3211124587dc40299aef261d91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, iraq, iraqi popular mobilization forces

Iraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission

18:53 GMT 10.12.2021
© Wikipedia / WikipediaFlag of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba
Flag of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© Wikipedia / Wikipedia
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Iraqi and US officials announced Thursday that America’s counterterrorism combat mission in Iraq had come to an end. From now on, the US military role in Iraq is set to be limited to training and advisory support. In recent months, some Baghdad-allied Shia militias have warned that they would not rest until all US troops were gone.
US forces will be classified as “occupiers” after the end of December and treated accordingly, Nasr al-Shammari, a spokesman for al-Nujaba, a 10,000 militiamen-strong Iraqi Shia militia movement, has warned.
“American forces cannot be identified as anything other than occupiers if they do not withdraw by the end of the current year,” al-Shammari said, speaking to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network on Thursday.
“The deadline for the withdrawal of occupying forces is nearing, and must be fully implemented. The resistance front will never again face the challenges it confronted between 2003 and 2011. The bloc is now stronger than ever,” the spokesman warned, referring to the period of the US occupation of Iraq following the 2003 invasion.
Expressing support for forces “mounting resistance against occupying US forces,” al-Shammari stressed that the al-Nujaba movement would ally itself “with the groups that are targeting American forces.”
In a statement earlier in the day, al-Nujaba secretary-general Akram al-Kaabi warned that the US “occupiers” would be made to pay for their crimes against Iraqis, and that Washington would “remain an enemy to us” even if they pulled out entirely.
The US occupation “created many proxies that serve its interest in Iraq, and fighting them is a legitimate and national duty,” according to al-Kaabi. The official accused the US of failing to respect Iraq’s sovereignty, and rejected attempts to disarm the Popular Mobilization Militias formed in 2014 to fight Daesh (ISIS)* so long as the country is “still occupied.”
The United States designates the al-Nujaba movement as a terrorist group, despite its operations in fighting jihadist forces operating across Syria and Iraq. In April 2021, media affiliated with al-Nujaba reported that “unknown resistance forces” had attacked a “Mossad safe house” in northern Iraq, killing multiple “Israeli spies.”
Thursday’s statements were the second time al-Nujaba has publicly warned the US to leave Iraq. In July, shortly after US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced an agreement on the end to the US combat mission, the militant group said that it had “no confidence whatsoever in the Americans,” and would “not agree to their presence [in Iraq] under any circumstances.”
U.S. Army soldiers look at an F-16 fighter jet during an official ceremony to receive four such aircraft from the United States, at a military base in Balad, Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2021
All US Troops Including ‘Criminal’ Air Force Must Quit Iraq, Militia Warns as Occupation Rebranded
27 July, 15:28 GMT
Al-Nujaba demanded “a complete pullout of American forces,” including the “criminal” US Air Force, which the group said was responsible for a range of crimes, including the January 2020 assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Forces deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Iraqi national security advisor Qasim al-Araji announced a formal end to the US-led coalition combat mission in Iraq on Thursday. Combined Joint Task Force-Inherent Resolve, the official name for the US-led mission, later confirmed that the combat mission had come to an end, and transitioned to an “advise, assist, and enable” role.
The US is estimated to have about 2,500 troops in Iraq – the same number that were in the country when Donald Trump left office in January. According to Air Force Magazine, the troops were simply “transitioned” to an 'advise and assist' role Thursday ahead of the 31 deadline to end the combat mission. The Trump administration began slashing troop numbers in Iraq in the spring of 2020 following the Soleimani assassination, which led Iraq’s parliament to demand the US’s withdrawal, and saw Iran raining over a dozen ballistic missiles on two US bases, leaving over 100 US troops with traumatic brain injuries. The assassination has also prompted some Iraqi militias to launch rocket attacks on US facilities, and to sabotage US supply convoys.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
800120
Discuss
Popular comments
the only good American soldier is 6 foot underground and i'm sure Iraq has plenty of land to put these occupiers to rest
Alba1970
10 December, 22:06 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:55 GMTExplosion Rocks Lebanese City of Tyre At Alleged Hamas Weapons Depot
19:54 GMTVideos: Ethiopians, Eritreans Hold #NoMore March Outside US State Department, Capitol
19:49 GMTEdward Snowden Calls Public, Media Furor Against Assange Dystopian
18:58 GMTPossible First and Only Evidence of Crucifixion in Britain Found by Archaeologists
18:57 GMT‘It’s Alive!': ‘Zombie Fires’ Filmed Smoldering Beneath Snow Near ‘Pole of Cold’ in Siberia
18:53 GMTIraqi Militia Threatens to Fight American ‘Occupiers’ as Pentagon Marks End to Combat Mission
18:43 GMTUK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway
18:31 GMT'Haters Gonna Hate': Copyright Infringement Trial Looms Before Taylor Swift
18:10 GMTAssange's Friend on UK High Court Decision: Taking Away Hope of Justice is Beginning of Fascism
17:44 GMTPsaki Says She Doesn’t Know What Biden Was Talking About When He Announced NATO-Russia Meeting
17:43 GMTChinese Yutu-2 Rover Embarks on Weeks-Long 80-Metre Journey to Reach 'Moon Cube,' Here’s Why
17:39 GMTAustralia Must Show US It Won't Tolerate Assange Being Treated This Way, Lawyer Says
17:32 GMTUK's Johnson Sees Popularity Hit All-Time Low Amid Christmas Party Scandal - Poll
17:32 GMTRonaldo Could Leave Man U Next Year as Real Madrid Plotting His Return to Santiago Bernabeu
17:12 GMTREC to Promote Plant-Based Products to Foreign Markets
17:06 GMTUS Justice Department 'Pleased' by Ruling on Assange Extradition
16:51 GMTNew York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses
16:44 GMT'What We're Seeing is Very Serious': Prospect of Impending Mass Extinction Event Mulled by Scientist
16:34 GMTIsraeli Defence Minister Accuses Tehran of Building Up Military in Western Iran to Attack Israel
16:22 GMTCarlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion