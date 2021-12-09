Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson and His Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Girl
Iraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
Iraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'
Baghdad and Washington reached an agreement in July requiring all US combat troops in Iraq to withdraw by the end of the year. A limited contingent of troops... 09.12.2021, Sputnik International
The US-led international mission has wrapped up its combat mission and withdrawn from Iraq, Iraqi national security advisor Qasim al-Araji has announced."The relationship with the international coalition will continue in the field of training, advice and empowerment," the official added.The US-led coalition has did not immediately confirm the information.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Us President Joe Biden hammered out an agreement in July requiring all US combat forces to leave Iraq by the end of 2021, with a limited contingent of non-combat troops allowed to stay on to assist Iraqi security forces in training advising and intelligence sharing.US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced last month that the combat mission in Iraq would be concluded by the end of the year, with "no US forces with a combat role" to remain present by 31 December.The US began slashing troop numbers in Iraq and handing major military facilities to Iraqi forces in 2020, in the aftermath of the unprovoked January 2020 assassination attack against Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Soleimani, whose Quds Force provided advisory assistance to the Iraqi side in Iraq's battle against Daesh (ISIS)* between 2014 and 2017, was in the country on a peace mission at the time.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
The occupation ends?
The visible occupation ends. The US will keep troops there if only to keep Iran out.
Iraqi Security Advisor Claims International Coalition Withdrawing Troops as 'Combat Mission Ends'

09:45 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 09.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE US soldiers stand near the landmark "Hands of Victory", built by executed Iraqi president Saddam Hussein to commemorate Iraq's victory in the Iran-Iraq war, inside Baghdad's Green Zone as they prepare to go on a mission on July 5, 2008
 US soldiers stand near the landmark Hands of Victory, built by executed Iraqi president Saddam Hussein to commemorate Iraq's victory in the Iran-Iraq war, inside Baghdad's Green Zone as they prepare to go on a mission on July 5, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
Baghdad and Washington reached an agreement in July requiring all US combat troops in Iraq to withdraw by the end of the year. A limited contingent of troops will be allowed to stay on for a "training, advising, assisting and intelligence-sharing role." Some Iraqi political factions have demanded the complete pullout of all foreign forces.
The US-led international mission has wrapped up its combat mission and withdrawn from Iraq, Iraqi national security advisor Qasim al-Araji has announced.

"Today, we have completed the last round of dialogue with the international coalition, which we started last year, to officially announce the end of the combat missions of the coalition forces and their withdrawal from Iraq," al-Araji wrote in a tweet.

"The relationship with the international coalition will continue in the field of training, advice and empowerment," the official added.
The US-led coalition has did not immediately confirm the information.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Us President Joe Biden hammered out an agreement in July requiring all US combat forces to leave Iraq by the end of 2021, with a limited contingent of non-combat troops allowed to stay on to assist Iraqi security forces in training advising and intelligence sharing.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced last month that the combat mission in Iraq would be concluded by the end of the year, with "no US forces with a combat role" to remain present by 31 December.
The US began slashing troop numbers in Iraq and handing major military facilities to Iraqi forces in 2020, in the aftermath of the unprovoked January 2020 assassination attack against Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Soleimani, whose Quds Force provided advisory assistance to the Iraqi side in Iraq's battle against Daesh (ISIS)* between 2014 and 2017, was in the country on a peace mission at the time.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
The occupation ends?
Tim6311
9 December, 12:48 GMT
The visible occupation ends. The US will keep troops there if only to keep Iran out.
WWillyspit
9 December, 12:50 GMT
